Alex Hunter: What Happened to the Former Boulder DA?

Netflix’s ‘Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey’ delves into the complexities of the case and examines why it remains unsolved to this day. The documentary explores the involvement of various government officials and law enforcement figures, including Alex Hunter, who served as the District Attorney of Boulder, Colorado, at the time. Hunter’s actions and decisions throughout the investigation have sparked extensive debate, with some defending his choices while others have been critical of his approach to handling the high-profile case.

Alex Hunter’s Style of Work Was Not Agreeable to Everyone

Alexander “Alex” M Hunter, a native of Massachusetts, earned both his undergraduate degree in 1959 and his law degree in 1963 from the University of Colorado. Drawn to the state’s vibrant culture and opportunities, he chose to make Colorado his home and the foundation of his professional journey. Hunter began his legal career clerking for a Colorado Supreme Court judge and later spent five years in private practice. His career took a pivotal turn in 1972 when he was appointed as the Boulder County District Attorney. Known for his innovative approach, Hunter introduced groundbreaking programs during his tenure, solidifying his reputation as a forward-thinking leader in public office.

During his tenure, Alex Hunter prioritized several initiatives aimed at supporting victims and fostering accountability. He implemented restitution collection for victims, established a consumer fraud unit, and introduced both a victim compensation fund and mandatory public service for convicted defendants. Despite these progressive measures, Hunter faced criticism for his tendency to pursue plea bargains instead of taking cases to trial. His approach and liberal views became points of contention, particularly in high-profile cases such as the August 1983 shotgun murder of University of Colorado student Sid Wells and the 1984 allegations against Adams County Sheriff Bert Johnson. However, his work seemed to have struck a chord with the people as he was reelected seven times into office.

In December 1996, when Alex Hunter took on the JonBenét Ramsey murder case, tensions quickly arose between his office and the Boulder Police Department. While the police were focusing on the parents and other family members as primary suspects, Hunter leaned towards the theory that an intruder had broken into the home and committed the crime. To support this perspective, he brought in his own team of investigators, which reportedly caused friction with the police. Critics accused Hunter of being overly sympathetic to the Ramsey family and claimed that his actions compromised the investigation’s fairness. However, supporters of Hunter’s approach argued that he acted appropriately by considering all possibilities and maintaining a broader perspective on the case.

Alex Hunter Kept a Low Profile After His Retirement

In 1999, a grand jury voted to indict John and Patsy Ramsey on two counts, each of child abuse resulting in death in connection with the first-degree murder of their daughter and for being accessories to the crime. However, allegations surfaced that the case presented to the grand jury may have been flawed and did not fully reflect the facts. Despite the grand jury’s decision, Alex Hunter publicly announced that no charges would be filed against the Ramseys. At the time, Hunter did not reveal the grand jury’s decision, which only came to light in 2013, sparking significant controversy. By then, advancements in DNA testing had already cleared the Ramsey family.

In January 2001, Alex Hunter announced that he would not seek reelection for an eighth term, marking his retirement from public office. After stepping down, he largely maintained a low profile, making only a few public appearances. One of these was in 2004, during which he spoke about the rift between the District Attorney’s office and the Boulder Police Department during the 1996 investigation into JonBenét Ramsey’s murder.

In 2016, Hunter’s attorney issued a statement in response to a $750 million lawsuit filed by Burke Ramsey against CBS over their documentary about the case. Hunter was subpoenaed as part of the lawsuit but objected to participating, citing concerns that it could compromise the still-open investigation and any potential prosecution. His attorney emphasized that Hunter, then 81 years old, divided his time between Colorado and Hawaii, spending November through May on the islands, and argued that the subpoena would disrupt his life as an elderly man. Since then, Hunter has continued to live quietly in Colorado, staying largely out of the public eye.

