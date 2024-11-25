John Ramsey: Where is JonBenét Ramsey’s Dad Now?

When 6-year-old JonBenét Ramsey was found murdered in her Boulder, Colorado, home in 1996, her father, John Ramsey, became a suspect in the case. He and his wife, Patsy Ramsey, faced intense scrutiny from law enforcement and were subjected to a harsh media trial. However, John was never charged, and in 2008, the district attorney formally declared that neither he nor Patsy were suspects. In the Netflix series ‘Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey,’ John shares his perspective on the case and expresses his enduring hope that justice will one day be served for his daughter’s murder.

John Ramsey Became an Influential Businessman in Colorado

John Bennett Ramsey was born on December 7, 1943, to Mary Jane and James Dudley “Jay” Ramsey. He spent most of his childhood in Okemos, Michigan, where he completed his schooling. He later pursued a degree in electrical engineering at Michigan State University. Inspired by his father, a World War II pilot, John joined the Navy in 1966, serving as part of the Civil Engineer Corps. During his tenure, he was stationed in the Philippines and later transferred to an Atlanta reserve unit, completing a total of eight years of service. Despite his naval career, John remained deeply connected to his academic pursuits, earning a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Michigan State University in 1971.

Before joining the Navy, John found love and married Lucinda Pasch in 1966. Together, they built a home and had three children: Elizabeth Pasch Ramsey, John Andrew Ramsey, and Melinda Ramsey. It was a joyful household, with John dedicated to providing for his family and ensuring his children had everything they needed. However, by 1978, the couple decided to part ways and divorced. Despite this, John remained actively involved in his children’s lives. In 1980, John found love again when he met Patsy Ramsey, and the two soon married, starting a new chapter together.

In 1987, John and Patsy welcomed their first child together, a son named Burke Ramsey, followed by the birth of their daughter, JonBenét Ramsey, in August 1990. Professionally, John’s career flourished. Driven by his entrepreneurial spirit, he founded his own computer services company in 1989. As CEO of Access Graphics, his business reached new heights in 1991 when it became a subsidiary of Lockheed Martin, prompting the family to relocate from West Virginia to Boulder, Colorado. Under John’s leadership, the company thrived, surpassing $1 billion in gross revenue, a milestone that earned John the title of “Entrepreneur of the Year” from the Boulder Chamber of Commerce in 1996.

John Ramsey’s Life Changed After He Was Named a Suspect in JonBenét’s Murder

On December 26, 1996, John’s life took a devastating turn when his daughter, JonBenét Ramsey, was found murdered in their Boulder, Colorado, home. The tragedy unfolded after his wife, Patsy, discovered a ransom note inside the house. While the police were already investigating, John discovered JonBenét’s body in the basement. This marked the start of an extremely tumultuous period for John, both personally and professionally. Shortly after the incident, he was removed from his position as CEO, and he found himself under intense scrutiny as a suspect in his daughter’s murder. He moved back to Atlanta, Michigan, with his family.

On January 1, 2001, John and his wife published a book titled ‘The Death of Innocence,’ sharing their perspective on the events they had endured. Those years were particularly challenging for John, forcing him to maintain a low profile. Although his defense lawyer filed multiple defamation suits against various newspapers and magazines, the reputational damage had already taken its toll. John later revealed that it became difficult for him to even secure employment during this time. In 2004, he ventured into politics, running for Michigan’s House of Representatives in the 105th district. Despite his efforts, he finished in second place. Just two years later, in 2006, John faced another profound loss with the passing of his wife.

Despite DNA evidence from the crime scene not matching John, controversy continued to surround him. In July 2008, the District Attorney officially announced that John and Patsy were no longer suspects in the case. However, in 2015, new revelations reignited public suspicion. A journalist disclosed that a grand jury had voted to indict the Ramseys on charges of child abuse resulting in death and being accessories to a crime in 1999. However, the DA had chosen not to pursue charges. This revelation brought renewed attention and speculation to an already complicated case.

John Ramsey Leads a Quiet Life in Michigan With His Wife Today

In the years that followed, John largely kept a low profile. In 2011, he met Jan Rousseaux after relocating to Moab, Utah. In a rare 2016 interview with CNN, he reflected on the harrowing ordeal he had endured and the unimaginable losses he had suffered. When questioned about the indictment, John expressed deep regret for not being able to protect JonBenét, a sentiment he said he would carry with him forever. He also firmly rejected the accusations made against him and his family, criticizing the police for what he described as a lack of diligence in their investigation.

John is reportedly married to Jan Rousseaux, and the couple has since relocated to Michigan, where they lead a private life, staying out of the public eye. In a 2024 interview, John expressed hope that advancements in DNA tracing and mapping could finally bring answers to JonBenét’s case. He remains optimistic that her murder will eventually be solved. Now 80 years old, John’s greatest wish is for his daughter to receive the justice she has always deserved.

