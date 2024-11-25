Elizabeth Ramsey: How Did JonBenét’s Sister Die?

When JonBenét Ramsey was tragically discovered murdered in her home in December 1996, intense scrutiny turned toward her family. This led to renewed attention on the earlier death of her older half-sister, Elizabeth Pasch Ramsey, whose passing was also examined closely. For John Ramsey, losing two daughters within such a short period was an unfathomable ordeal that profoundly impacted him. In Netflix’s ‘Cold Case: Who Killed JonBenét Ramsey,’ John opens up about the emotional toll these losses took on him, sharing how they shaped his journey for truth and justice amidst relentless public and media pressure.

Elizabeth Ramsey’s Car Met With an Accident in Chicago

Elizabeth Pasch “Beth” Ramsey was born on July 15, 1969, in Olongapo, Philippines, to Lucinda Lou Pasch and John Ramsey. At the time of her birth, her father was serving overseas with the US Navy. She was the couple’s first child, and her arrival marked a cherished milestone for the young couple. Elizabeth later became a devoted older sister to Melinda Ramsey, born in 1972, and John Andrew Ramsey, born in 1973. The family eventually settled in Atlanta, Georgia, which Elizabeth grew to consider her true home. As the eldest sibling, she was known for her nurturing nature, always caring for and watching over her younger brother and sister with great affection.

Elizabeth was flourishing both personally and professionally. At just 22 years old, she had secured a position as a flight attendant with Delta Airlines, a role she deeply enjoyed. She had also found love with her boyfriend, Matthew Derrington, and the couple was excited about building a future together. Tragically, their promising plans were cut short on January 8, 1992. While traveling through Chicago in Matthew’s BMW, the vehicle collided with a bakery truck due to poor weather conditions. The crash claimed both of their lives instantly—Elizabeth from severe internal injuries and Matthew at the scene. The loss of Elizabeth was a big blow to the Ramsey family. They leaned on one another for comfort, finding strength in their shared grief.

At just 18 months old, JonBenét became a source of light for the family, offering a sense of joy and unconditional love that helped them navigate their heartbreak. However, after JonBenét’s murder in December 1996, the media frenzy brought past tragedies back into the spotlight. Speculations arose regarding Elizabeth’s death, with some alleging abuse by her father and calling for an investigation into her 1992 accident. John Ramsey publicly expressed his anguish over these baseless accusations, calling them both distressing and deeply disrespectful. Despite the rumors, no official inquiry was ever opened into Elizabeth’s passing, which has always been considered an accident. Today, Elizabeth rests in peace alongside JonBenét and Patsy Ramsey in Marietta, Georgia, forever remembered by those who loved her.

