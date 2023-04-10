Alex Propson From Below Deck Sailing Yacht: Everything We Know

The spin-off of the hit ‘Below Deck’ reality television series, ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht,’ showcases the drama, arguments, and everything in between as it follows the crew members working atop a 177-foot yacht. As the yacht sails to charter in exotic locations like Greece, Croatia, and Spain, a number of situations arise, adding more fun to the mix. The Bravo series enraptures viewers with the mundane management issues and interpersonal relationships between stewardesses, deckhands, and the Captain.

Besides promising a healthy dose of drama and an insight into the lives of people who work in such a setting, ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ also introduces new personalities in action. Ever since the announcement of Alex Propson as the new deckhand, viewers cannot wait to see the new addition to the team in action. As crew members navigate the turbulent waters of Sardina, Italy, fans look forward to the new dynamics that will make the show even more worthwhile. However, fans are equally curious about Alex Propson, whose reserved personality has left many curious about him. Luckily, we’ve got all the answers you’re looking for.

Alex Propson’s Age and Background

Born in 1988, at 34, the Wisconsin native did not just spend his childhood in Appletown but also completed his schooling there. For college, Propson headed to Oshkosh and completed his bachelor’s degree at the University of Wisconsin. From there on, Alex Propson began working as a sales manager. However, despite his job in sales, his calling to the ocean proved to be much stronger.

The son of a Lynchburg native, Alex Propson’s active lifestyle further allowed him to create a career as an on-sea captain. The 34-year-old Wisconsin native is often seen playing basketball or engaging in some form of sport to keep up his shape and physique.

It wasn’t long before Propson took to the waters and its allied benefits and solidified his place in the yachting industry through efficient networking. After spending some time in Los Angeles, he finally headed to Florida and secured a career as a deckhand while also earning the license of a captain.

Alex Propson’s Profession

After graduating from the University of Wisconsin, Alex Propson began his career as a Sales Manager at Xperience Fitness. While the job allowed him to stay active all the time and focus on his physique, it did not offer a significant challenge that could help him grow more individually.

What really propelled him to pursue a career in the industry was the pandemic. After spending away as many as eight years in the world of sales, Alex Propson looked for something more where he could experience everything.

Alex’s determination to succeed in the yachting industry aided him in creating unmatched progress in such a short time. Moreover, with the opportunity presented to work as a deckhand in the hit spin-off series of ‘Below Deck,’ Alex naturally achieved all the goals he set out to accomplish as a professional in the yachting industry.

Not just ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht,’ Alex Propson has also been selected to star in the reality TV show ‘Winter House.’ Yet another Bravo reality television series, ‘Winter House’, follows cast members and their friends across two weeks of vacation in a Winter House.

Alex Propson’s Partner

Aside from his professional conquests that have wooed fans completely, many wonder whether or not Alex Propson is in a committed relationship. Alas, as much as fans want to know Alex Propson’s partner, he keeps his personal life under wraps.

However, Propson is an avid traveler whose fondness for traveling takes him to different corners of the world. Even during his travels, he does not fail to take care of his dog, a dalmatian named Mali. From camping in the back of the van with his dog to finding new beaches and discovering ancient places, Alex Propson’s life is an amalgamation of interest, intrigue, and curiosity. Naturally, fans await the continuous developments of Propson’s career and personal life!

Read More: Is Below Sailing Yacht on Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime?