Alexander Hammer: Where is the Filmmaker Now?

Alexander Hammer came into the spotlight long before he became the director of Netflix’s ‘Room to Move.’ In the documentary, he captured the aftermath of Jennifer “Jenn” Freeman’s autism diagnosis with honesty, vulnerability, and emotional depth. However, somewhere along the way, he described the process as a mirror through which he began understanding himself more clearly. Eventually, as he watched Jenn further navigate the world with authenticity, he reflected on his own mental health struggles and recognized emotional patterns he had long found difficult to explain.

Alexander Hammer Has Built a Versatile Career as an Editor and Creative Director

Alexander Hammer’s creative path began in the world of academics. In 2001, he earned degrees in Engineering and Fine Arts from the University of Florida. He continued refining his creative voice by pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Studio, Digital, and Fine Arts from Stetson University, graduating in 2003. By the following year, Alexander continued his pursuit of storytelling, leading him to the Savannah College of Art and Design. There, he earned a Master of Arts in Film and Television in 2006. He then stepped into his career as a Freelance Editor and Director in January 2006, which helped him build a portfolio that defines his versatility.

In March 2011, Alexander joined Parkwood Entertainment as an Editor and Creative Professional and continued working there until July 2016. During his time at Parkwood Entertainment, he also served as Director and Editor for Good Company LLC, a position he continues to hold to this day. Over the years, Alexander’s work has expanded across several acclaimed projects, including music videos, short films, and mini TV series. He is known for being the Editor of music videos for renowned artists, such as Beyoncé’s “Ghost” and “Jealous” in 2013, “Hold Up” (2016), and Selena Gomez’s “Back to You” (2018). Alexander was also the Editor of Taylor Swift’s ‘The 1989 World Tour Live’ (2015) and ‘Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé’ (2019).

Alexander has further showcased his talent in the same role for the mini TV series, ‘Expecting Amy’ (2020), and the documentary, ‘Game Change Game’ (2022). In 2025, his career reached a significant milestone when he became the Director and Editor of the documentary ‘Room to Move.’ In June of the same year, the project premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. By August, he made his way to the Variety and Rolling Stone Truth Seekers Summit alongside Jenn. Four months later, the documentary premiered at the Hollywood Park Film Festival, where Alexander won the Best Documentary Director award. On October 31, he was overjoyed when the project was featured at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival.

Alexander Blends His Filmmaking Career With an Online Creative Identity

In recent years, Alexander has maintained a consistent presence on social media. As of writing, he has been steadily growing his Instagram following, reaching over 2.7K. On the platform, he offers a detailed glimpse into his professional accomplishments and personal reflections. He currently uses social media to promote his namesake website, which serves as his digital portfolio. On the site, individuals can easily check his works as a Director and Editor, in which he reinterprets the world through film. It also provides interested individuals with his contact details for professional inquiries. In May 2025, Alexander and Jenn appeared in an interview for the Dance + Music Features.

During that in-depth interview, Alexander and Jenn spoke candidly about their late autism diagnoses and the ways they had reshaped their understanding of themselves and their work. Additionally, he spoke about how several artists may recognize fragments of their own experiences by watching the documentary. Alongside his filmmaker Instagram page, Alexander also maintains a studio art profile, Alexander Hammer Studio Art (hammer_trees_clay). Its content notably highlights his approach to the process of “Making & Growing real things in a world that is increasingly unreal.”

Alexander’s Life is Anchored in His Love For His Family and Partner

On the personal front, Alexander deeply values the presence of those who are closest to him, one of whom is his soulmate, Miguel Blanco. In the documentary, the filmmaker had opened up about his past struggle with alcoholism, which he considered to be the only way to regulate his emotions. However, that began to change when Miguel entered his life and urged Alexander to prioritize their relationship. Gradually, the latter stepped away from alcohol, and by the time of the documentary’s filming, he had already been sober for 3 years. Ultimately, the couple tied the knot surrounded by their family and friends. Alexander considers Miguel to be the person who completely changed his life.

Alexander also fosters a commendable relationship with his family, especially his mother. Furthermore, he shares an unbreakable bond with his brother, Craig Hammer, whom he regards as one of the greatest sources of motivation in his life. Beyond all the love and happiness, Alexander’s life hasn’t been without heartbreak. He dearly loved one of his friends, Ray, who had a personality similar to his. However, the filmmaker was left devastated when Ray unexpectedly died by suicide. According to Alexander, it further took a toll on him when he was diagnosed with autism. Gradually, he realized his bond with Jenn was quite similar to the connection he and Ray shared.

Over time, Alexander found solace in the budding friendship between him and Jenn. At home, he dedicates his time to his furry pups, Petunia, PorkChop, and Falcor. Sadly, tragedy struck once again when Petunia and PorkChop suddenly passed away. It left a gaping hole in his heart, but fortunately, Falcor has been there by Alexander’s side to lift up his spirits. In December 2025, he and Miguel welcomed another adorable pup, Blueberry, into their small family. Through these meaningful presences in his life, Alexander continues to move forward on a path shaped by connection and healing. As a fitness enthusiast, he diligently maintains a balanced diet and a strict exercise routine.

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