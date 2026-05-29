Jennifer “Jenn” Freeman: Where is the Dancer and Choreographer Now?

Jennifer Freeman, popularly known as Jenn, spent many years of her life struggling to understand why everyday experiences felt more overwhelming and emotionally complex for her than for others. In Netflix’s ‘Room to Move,’ she opened up about a deeply personal chapter of her life when she received a diagnosis of Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) later in adulthood. Rather than allowing the revelation to define her journey, she transformed it into a source of artistic expression and self-discovery. Through the documentary, she confronted self-doubt and emotional hardships while rediscovering herself through dance.

Jennifer Freeman Has Established Herself as an International Dance Educator

Jennifer Freeman, also known as Jenn, was born and raised in rural Idaho, where she discovered early on that she was unable to connect with people the way others did. It led her to search for a space where she could express herself without words, which turned out to be through dance. By the time she was 12 or 13, she already knew she wanted to teach and inspire others through movement. Jenn’s ambition eventually took her to New York University, where she completed her education. Following that, she immersed herself in pursuing her dance career as a dance performer and choreographer. In 2018, Jenn directed, choreographed, and produced an evening-length show, which premiered at The Theater at the 14th Street Y in New York.

Over time, Jenn’s work helped her earn commissions from multiple prestigious institutions, including Wayne State University, Marymount Manhattan College, and the University of Texas at Austin. Furthermore, in 2023, her growing reputation brought grants from several organizations: the O’Donnell-Green Music and Dance Foundation, the New England Foundation for the Arts, and the New York State Council on the Arts. Those grants assisted Jenn in co-choreographing and co-creating a theater piece, ‘Is It Thursday Yet?’ The show delved deeper into her journey of navigating emotions after she was diagnosed with autism when she was 33 years old.

Notably, La Jolla Playhouse produced the world premiere of ‘Is It Thursday Yet?’ The theater piece was further featured at the Perelman Performing Arts Center. As of writing, Jenn has been recognized internationally as a dance and movement educator based in Los Angeles, California, and New York City. In 2024, she received a commission to develop ‘Falling and Waking Forever,’ an original work for the New Dances at The Juilliard School. Jenn’s deeply transformative journey through autism came into focus when she was featured in the documentary ‘Room to Move.’ It premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival in 2025.

Jennifer is Redefining Her Path Through Dance Therapy and Choreography

In the years following her diagnosis, Jenn began looking at dance through a new perspective. She began contemplating how she could reshape her teaching approach by using dance as a therapeutic outlet for individuals on the autism spectrum. Simultaneously, she has continued to offer glimpses into her professional endeavors and personal journey on social media. On Instagram, Jenn has gained more than 11.7K followers and uses the platform to share her personal website. In June 2025, she was featured in a Variety Magazine article about the documentary. By the following month, her story was once again highlighted in Rolling Stone.

On her website, Jenn showcases her portfolio and provides further details about her ongoing and upcoming projects. Her followers and interested individuals can directly connect with her through the website. In August 2025, she was interviewed by the Reload community, where she reflected on the focus required in dance and her evolving creative process. Two months later, Jenn excitedly announced the premiere of ‘Room to Move’ at the Film Festival at Hollywood Park on October 10. Later that month, the documentary gained recognition at the San Diego International Film Festival.

In January 2026, Jenn participated in an artistic photoshoot with the digital creator Lexi Hunsaker. By March, she shared a sneak peek into a practice session at her improv lab, Revive Dance Convention. Most recently, in May, she shared her role as director and choreographer on the music video project “DITTO,” highlighting her ability to blend movement and storytelling. Soon after, Jenn and Alexander Hammer sat down with Dance + Music Features. There, they discussed their late autism diagnoses and how both of their experiences profoundly reshaped their understanding of art and identity.

Jennifer Draws Strength to Move Forward From Her Partner and Family

Away from the intensity of the dance world, Jenn has found comfort in the people who stand closest to her heart. At the core of her support system is her soulmate and husband, Ian Stuart. When the dancer was struggling to process the emotional aftermath of her diagnosis, he remained by her side, comforting her through every moment. His encouragement became a source of stability, helping her find her grounding. Whether it be accompanying Jenn to her shows and celebrating milestones together, or simply spending quiet moments on long walks, the couple cherishes every moment they spend together. She always makes sure to express her gratitude for his presence and once expressed, “I’ve never met a buddy with a bigger heart.” Jenn’s diagnosis has also reshaped her relationship with her family.

Jenn shared that she had struggled for years to communicate properly with her family, which had created distance between them. However, gaining clarity about her emotions helped her reconnect with her mother and father, Bryon Freeman, in a more meaningful way. Today, she also shares a close relationship with her dearest brother, Kyle Freeman. Jenn also deeply treasures the friendships she has built over the years, especially her bond with her best friends, Sonya Tayeh and Barry Gans. Whenever life gets too overwhelming for the dancer, she finds herself returning to the comfort of nature, reliving her childhood days. Her life also significantly revolves around her furry kitten, James, and her beloved pup, Bam. In the lazy afternoons, Jenn prefers to spend her time cuddling in bed with them.

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