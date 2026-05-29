Raine Michaels: Where is the Calabasas Confidential Cast Member Now?

Growing up in the exclusive zip codes of Calabasas, California, is a privilege that very few experience, but that was exactly the world Raine Michaels was raised in. As the daughter of Bret Michaels, she grew up surrounded by equally privileged friends and classmates. In season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential,’ Raine appears alongside some of her closest school friends as the group reconnects after spending time apart following graduation. As old friendships reunited, former dynamics and fresh conflicts quickly came to the surface. Raine often found herself trying to balance different friendships while also attempting not to upset too many people around her.

Raine Michaels Didn’t Get Involved in a Lot of Drama Within the Group

Raine Michaels had always been one of her father’s biggest supporters. She shared that she was only 11 years old when Bret Michaels suffered a brain hemorrhage, and she and her sister, Jorja Michaels, became the two lights that helped him through his recovery. Raine only joined Oaks Christian School during 11th grade, but growing up in Calabasas, California, meant she had already formed friendships with students from other nearby schools as well. She admitted that adjusting socially was not always easy because she had naturally been more reserved, though over time she adapted to the crowd around her.

Raine formed a few close friendships, but reuniting with everyone during the season proved complicated. Old relationships and lingering heartbreaks often got in the way of rebuilding those friendships, forcing her to carefully navigate where she stood among the group. With so many intertwined social dynamics around her, Raine often preferred to keep to herself. In fact, some of her most relaxed and comforting moments on screen came when she was simply at home with her father, unwinding and watching television together.

Raine Michaels is Working as a Sports Broadcaster Today

Raine Michaels began building her career in both media and fashion soon after finishing high school. In 2018, she joined Belmont University in Nashville as a journalism student and was involved with Belmont Vision during her freshman year. However, as modeling opportunities began increasing, she later transferred to Arizona State University’s online program to balance her education with her growing career. She eventually graduated cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mass Communication and Media Studies, while also taking electives related to sports journalism. In January 2019, Raine started working as a fashion model with ONE Model Management in New York City. Later that same year, in August 2019, she made her runway debut during the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Show in Miami.

By December 2019, she had also signed with Natural Model Management in the Greater Los Angeles area, further expanding her presence in the industry. Alongside that, she also became represented by Wilhelmina Models in Los Angeles. In 2021, Raine joined Ford Models in New York City and is still continuing to establish herself in the fashion world. Her career then expanded into sports media when she became a sideline reporter for the San Diego Seals in December 2022, a role she held until May 2024. Since February 2024, Raine has been working with The Montag Group as a sports broadcaster and personality. Her reporting is heavily focused on sports media, interviewing, and on-camera reporting, while she manages her modeling work at the same time.



Raine Michaels Has a Soft Spot For All Animals

Raine Michaels mostly lives with her father, Bret Michaels, but she also shares a close relationship with her mother, Kristi Gibson. Even though her parents are no longer together, Raine continues to spend time with both of them and has often expressed how important family is in her life. Her sister, Jorja Michaels, is her best friend, and because the two are so close in age, there are no secrets too big between them.

Outside of her professional life, Raine is also actively involved in volunteer and charity work, particularly causes related to animal rescue. She owns a rescued German Shepherd herself and continues supporting organizations such as Beagle Freedom Project and Apex Protection Project. In May 2025, she also organized a donation drive at Studio CT following the devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, California. Additionally, from 2019 to 2024, Raine volunteered with Best Buddies International, where she worked closely with children and individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. She always finds opportunities to help others and it paints a beautiful picture of her character.