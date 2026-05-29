Jodie Woods: Where is the Calabasas Confidential Cast Member Now?

Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential’ explores life in the glamorous town of Calabasas through the lens of a group of young adults in their 20s. As they return from college and reunite years after high school, old friendships and new conflicts naturally begin to surface. In season 1, Jodie Woods emerged as one of the cast members who consistently stood by her friends during difficult moments. What especially stood out about her was her strong resolve when it came to defending and supporting the people she cared about whenever they needed her the most.

Jodie Woods Asked Questions on Her Friend’s Behalf at the Right Time

Jodie Woods spoke about the loss of her father, John Woods, and how it completely changed the life of her family. After his passing, her mother, Elizabeth Woods, moved Jodie and her siblings, John Woods Jr., Joshua Woods, and Jordyn Woods, to Calabasas. It was there that Jordyn became close friends with Kylie Jenner, and the controversy surrounding an alleged cheating scandal deeply affected Jodie as well. She shared that during that period, she received threatening messages on social media and had to learn how to deal with the intense public attention.

Among her friends, Jodie described herself as someone who is fiercely loyal, especially when it came to Kimora. Because of that loyalty, when Kimora felt sidelined by Hercy Miller, Jodie confronted him directly and asked for an explanation. Rather than getting pulled into every conflict, she preferred observing people carefully from afar and tried not to become too deeply entangled in the drama that unfolded after the friends reunited years after high school.



Jodie Woods is a Popular Fashion Influencer Today

Jodie Woods first stepped into the public spotlight when her sister, Jordyn Woods, appeared on ‘Life of Kylie.’ Since then, Jodie has steadily built her own identity in the world of fashion, beauty, and digital media. Represented by Woods Management Group, which is run by her mother, she has grown into a recognizable influencer with around 1.4 million followers on Instagram. Over the years, Jodie has developed a strong presence in the beauty and fashion space through collaborations and partnerships with major brands. She became a partner with Maybelline and has also collaborated with True Religion.

One of her biggest milestones came when she landed an ambassadorship with MAC Cosmetics and was featured in the company’s 2024 holiday campaign. Beyond influencing, Jodie has also ventured into entrepreneurship. She founded her own streetwear label, FRVR UNBOTHERED, a brand created to inspire young creators to embrace confidence and freedom without worrying about outside judgment. Her growing popularity has also led to magazine and event appearances, including being featured in Issue 004 of Nailcon Magazine in March 2026. In 2026, she also documented several lifestyle and fashion trips, including visits to St. Barthélemy in April and Colorado in February, while also attending the Miami Grand Prix in May 2026. She is continuing to establish herself as a rising figure in fashion and social media culture.