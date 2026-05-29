Emma Medrano: Where is the Calabasas Confidential Cast Member Now?

Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential’ gives a peek into the lives of ultra-wealthy young kids navigating the high-profile town. In a place where almost everyone’s parent is a celebrity or popular figures, seeing what the younger generation’s life looks like is quite interesting. In the first season, Emma Medrano was one of the centrally featured members who made a few decisions that did not sit well with the other members of the group. This led to several fractures within the group and a few conflicts that Emma found herself caught in the middle of.

Emma Medrano’s Decision to Date Her Schoolmate’s Ex-Boyfriend Caused Problems

At the beginning of the season, Emma Medrano was casually dating Dylan Wolf, but it was not without its complications. She knew that Dylan had had a turbulent history with Jemma Durrant ever since their high school days. Emma was of the opinion that things had moved forward quite a lot for them, and as the friends were coming together after almost five years, it should not have been a bother. However, when the friends started hanging out again, Emma’s decision to be with Dylan did not sit well with many of the others in the group. Another hurdle came her way when Dylan started hanging out with Suede Brooks, leaving Emma feeling sidelined.

While many close friends of Emma stood by her side, things were far from seamless. At one point, while Emma was having dinner with Dylan, he told her that her friend Nicole Sahebi had been talking about her behind her back. Emma called Nicole in front of him, and when she asked her about it, Nicole instead put the blame on Dylan, claiming that he was the one talking behind Emma’s back. Things only escalated from there until a party at the end of the season, where Nicole and Emma had a confrontation. Emma ended up leaving the party with tears in her eyes, unsure if she would be able to continue hanging out with the same group of people from her high school town or not.

Emma Medrano is Running Her Own Swimwear Line Today

After graduating from Calabasas High School in 2021, Emma Medrano started pursuing a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) at Moorpark College Business Administration. She stepped into the fashion and luxury retail space with a contract role as a Social Media Manager at Saks Fifth Avenue in Beverly Hills, California. From March 2023 to March 2024, she worked on managing social media and digital engagement for the luxury retailer, gaining experience in branding and online audience management. By 2025, Emma had expanded her professional journey into multiple roles at once. In January 2025, she joined Mercedes-Benz USA as a full-time Customer Relations Manager, a role that focused on customer experience and client interactions.

Around the same time, in February 2025, she also became a full-time Social Media Manager at Sonic Automotive in Calabasas, California. Such roles have helped her strengthen her work in digital media and brand communication. Alongside her corporate career, Emma also ventured into entrepreneurship with her own swimwear brand, Vin Diamanté Swimwear. The business reflects her personal interest in fashion and lifestyle while also allowing her to establish an independent identity outside of reality television and social media circles. She is based out of Los Angeles, California, currently, and is balancing her different responsibilities with a lot of dedication and passion.



Emma Medrano Has a Strong Penchant For Travel

Emma Medrano is a proponent of soft luxury, and coming from the family background that she does, she enjoys a fulfilling life filled with many of the luxuries she could imagine. She often shares short reels in the “a day in my life” format, giving glimpses into her lifestyle, routines, and travels. At the same time, she is also someone who excitedly takes to new adventures and experiences whenever she gets the opportunity. Travel has been one of the major parts of her lifestyle over the years.

In December 2022, she took a trip to Jamaica, and in December 2025, she spent time in Cabo. In April 2026, Emma attended the Stagecoach Festival, which has become one of the most popular music and lifestyle events among young influencers and celebrities. She also began 2026 with a trip to Japan in January and has been documenting moments from the experience online. Although Emma is otherwise quite a private person, from what is visible publicly, she comes across as confident, self-assured, and someone who knows her priorities well. She is also not afraid to go after the things she wants for herself.