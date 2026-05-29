Why Did Larsa and Scottie Pippen Divorce?

Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential’ revolves around a group of exes, friends, and rivals as they return to their affluent hometown. While offering insight into what Southern California luxury means, it even shines a light on the incredibly successful, famous, and wealthy parents of most of the cast members, including the parents of Preston Pippen AKA Messy Pressy — Larsa Marie and Scottie Pippen Sr. They were together for more than two decades before they decided to call their union quits, leading to contention, countless rumors, and co-parenting.

Larsa and Scottie Pippen Divorced Over Unspecified Irreconcilable Differences

When Larsa Marie and Scottie Pippen tied the knot in 1997 after roughly 2 years of dating, all they wanted was to build a life together that was full of adoration, family, joy, and support. That’s precisely what they did in the years that followed, while also juggling public attention and scrutiny, since the latter was arguably at the height of his professional basketball career. They devoted themselves to one another before welcoming four adorable children into the world: Scottie Jr. (2000), Preston (2002), Justin (2005), and Sophia (2008).

However, things changed between them by the time the fall of 2016 rolled around, with Larsa even calling the police on her husband of nearly 20 years for allegedly being verbally aggressive. According to records, officials were called to the Pippens’ home in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, twice in one week in early October on allegations of domestic disturbances – we should reiterate they were claims of domestic disturbances, not domestic violence. It was not long after that news of the same became public, but it was Scottie who chose to separate from the former Bravo’s ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star and file for divorce the same month.

What followed were rumors of infidelity as Larsa was publicly seen with hip-hop artist Future during the separation, yet things settled down within months as she and Scottie decided to reconcile. The couple seemed to have some great times in the year or two to follow, but things were far from sunshine and roses as the reality star filed for divorce in November 2018. She cited unspecified “irreconcilable differences” in the court documents. The ensuing proceedings were lengthy due to custody talks, her financial dependence on the 6-time NBA Champion, and more, but they managed to resolve most of their issues amicably. In the end, the newfound co-parents’ divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021.



Larsa Pippen Has Always Vehemently Denied the Cheating Allegations Against Her

Although many publications linked Larsa with Future in 2016, and even Preston indicated in ‘Calabasas Confidential’ that his parents divorced owing to infidelity, she has always denied the claims. He stated in the Netflix original that his mother had been “talking to” a rapper when her marriage began crumbling, but she has long maintained that was the true extent of their involvement. In other words, she has refuted all allegations of an alleged affair by asserting she and Future were just good friends and nothing more. Even the hip-hop star has reportedly backed her narrative over the years, indicating the bond they shared was indeed simply platonic.

In 2020, Larsa candidly talked about her and Scottie’s decision to dissolve their union in a series of since-deleted tweets. She penned, in part, “I was married to him for 20 years, I did everything for him and my family. People change, and that’s what really happened.” She continued, “Most people can’t even imagine being in a relationship for a week, so I know it’s beyond imagination… Cheating wasn’t the problem.” That same year, the ‘Real Housewives of Miami’ star also gave a candid interview to Hollywood Raw, wherein she opened up about her connection with Future. “It was definitely a respectable relationship,” she said. “It was just like we were friends and we needed each other at that moment. And that was basically it…”

Larsa added, “I think people make more of it. It’s just like for a better conversation for people to say, ‘Oh, she cheated on him, oh, she this, she that.’ It was none of that. Scottie wasn’t even living at home with me.” Since then, she and her former NBA athlete ex-husband have co-parented their 4 children to the best of their abilities. She has even stated that she respects him a lot for not saying anything negative about her despite their difficult, drawn-out divorce. However, Larsa herself has made a few remarks about their marriage over time, including how she felt “trapped” due to her financial dependence on him. Then, in 2023, she also discussed their intimate life on the Bravo show, stating, “I was married for 23 years, I’ve always had sex like four times a night… Every night. I never had a day off for 23 years.” Nevertheless, we should mention that it has all ended well, as it appears that both Larsa and Scottie have since happily moved on with their lives.