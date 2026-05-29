Are Alexie and Preston From Calabasas Confidential Dating?

From the moment Alexie Olivo Epstein and Preston Pippen appeared on season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential,’ they proved they were no strangers to the spotlight. Long before the viewers got a glimpse of them on the show, they had already shared a short history of their relationship during their high school years. At the time, their youthful chemistry laid the foundation of their bond. However, they eventually settled on a platonic friendship. Yet, beneath their effortless banter, there were moments that hinted at emotions far deeper than friendship. Over time, lingering feelings between Alexie and Preston surfaced, creating speculation about their connection.

Alexie and Preston Struggled to Define the Nature of Their Connection

It was evident from the beginning that Alexie Olivo Epstein had eyes only for one person in her close-knit high school friend group: Preston Pippen. Although they had shared a brief romantic spark during a high school kiss, they eventually settled into a mostly platonic friendship. Things seemed to change in their dynamic when they attended a friend’s song release party. By the end of that night, Preston drove Alexie home. During another playful exchange, she jokingly remarked that he was the “lamest flirt.” Although they insisted to everyone that they were best friends, he admitted to the guys that he truly liked her.

Meanwhile, Alexie confessed that she wished Preston would gather the courage to properly ask her out on a date. As the season unfolded, he realized that he needed to put more effort into his connection with her. Sadly, things became complicated during a carnival, when he finally gathered the courage to confess his feelings to her. However, Alexie quickly clarified that she didn’t feel the same way, which led them to decide it was better for them to move forward as friends. Surprisingly, during a Rose and Thorn game, she mentioned her thorn was that Preston never followed through on his promise to take her on a date, suggesting the possibility of a future romantic relationship.

Alexie and Preston Appear to be Keeping Details About Their Bond Private

Around the end of the season, Alexie and Preston had gone on a beach outing with their friends. At the time, both of them momentarily stepped away for a heart-to-heart conversation. She expressed that she felt he had been avoiding her lately. Despite the confusion surrounding their bond, Alexie made it clear that their friendship meant everything to her. Preston also agreed that they have a great amount of love for each other. He finally invited her to join him on his trip to Miami, Florida, which he believed would be a perfect opportunity for them to explore their feelings for one another away from their group of friends.

Alexie also agreed that spending quality time alone with Preston could finally help them understand their relationship dynamics. It was a moment that gave viewers hope that the pair might finally begin dating by moving past their unresolved emotions. As of writing, both of them continue to follow each other on Instagram. In December 2025, Preston shared pictures of himself and Alexie having a meal together, where she wrote, “Love uuuu.” By February 2026, he shared another picture of them working out with one of their friends. All of these subtle signs may indicate that they are currently navigating the extent of their feelings for each other. Yet it is essential to note that Alexie and Preston have not publicly discussed the extent of their bond.

Alexie Efficiently Balances Her Modeling Career and Wanderlust Spirit

Alexie Olivo Epstein began her career in June 2018 as a Marketing Intern at Nello Olivo Wine and continued working there until July 2019. From June to September 2022, she assumed the role of a Retail Sales Associate at Gorjana. Alexie eventually moved on to serve as a Marketing Intern at Grobstein Teeple LLP from June to September 2023. By June of the following year, she became a Financial Analyst Intern at Eastdil Secured and worked there for three months. While working in these roles, she took up the position of the Team Captain of Division One Beach Volleyball at Santa Clara University in August 2021. Even before leaving that position in May 2025, Alexie began stepping into the modeling world.

In April 2025, Alexie signed with Ford Models, Inc. as a professional model. She is also currently working as a model with the Crawford New York Modeling Agency. Her growing career has further helped her expand her social media presence, specifically on Instagram, where she has over 4K followers. Beyond this, Alexie is an avid traveler who has explored several destinations across the world. In September 2024, she traveled to the French Riviera, France, followed by her trip to Kyoto, Japan, in April 2025. Three months later, she enjoyed the beaches of Maui, Hawaii. Most recently, she explored the City of Love – Paris, France, in March 2026. Besides that, she shares a close bond with her mother. Alexie further enjoys activities like snowboarding or simply immersing herself in nature’s beauty.



Preston is Creating His Own Identity as a Fashion Model and Digital Creator

Preston Pippen began his journey at Sierra Canyon School, where he was actively involved with the school’s basketball team. He graduated in May 2021 before enrolling at Loyola Marymount University to pursue a degree in Business. In May 2024, Preston finally earned the degree, marking an important milestone in his life. Apart from that, he began exploring his passion for cooking in the kitchen and frequently began using family cookie recipes. Simultaneously, he started exploring a career in modeling, leading him to embrace opportunities to pose for the camera. In September 2024, Preston traveled to Milan, Italy, where he walked in the Philipp Plein show.

Preston has also been building a large following as a content creator on Instagram, where he boasts over 52K followers. Above all, family remains at the center of his world. He shares an incredible relationship with his father, Scottie Pippen, whose legendary NBA career and public profile have kept the family in the spotlight. Preston also maintains an amicable connection with his mother, Larsa Pippen. His parents never miss an opportunity to express their pride in their son’s achievements. Additionally, he remains notably close to his siblings, Scotty Jr., Justin, and Sophia. Another big part of his life revolves around his furry pup, whom he also describes as his constant companion. In his free time, Preston loves attending concerts, relaxing by the pool, or working out at the gym.