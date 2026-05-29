Are Emilie and Ben From Calabasas Confidential Still Together?

A large part of Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential’ features the budding and potential love stories between the recent college graduates navigating life in the high-profile town. In season 1, it was during one of the parties that Emilie Nelson connected with Ben Favaedi and instantly felt a spark between them. Even though their growing connection ended up causing some trouble within her friend group, Emilie felt that the relationship was worth pursuing for herself. The two of them did not try to hide their feelings and instead chose to take things as they came. As the season progressed, their connection became one of the more talked-about dynamics within the group, especially as friendships and relationships around them continued to shift.

Emilie and Ben’s Romantic Connection Raised Many Eyebrows in the Friend Group

During the season, Emilie Nelson went on a date with Hercy Miller, and at first, it seemed like the two were really hitting it off. They had known each other since high school and also shared many mutual friends. In fact, even during the time they had been away at college, they had stayed in touch through texting, which made Emilie excited to explore the connection further. However, things did not turn out the way she expected, and their relationship ultimately did not move forward. Later, at a rooftop party attended by a larger friend group, Emilie got the chance to talk to Ben Favaedi. Ben was someone many girls in the group found cute and adorable, including Emilie’s childhood best friend, Alexie Epstein.

However, once Emilie and Ben started talking, there was clear chemistry between them, and the two even shared a kiss in front of everyone. The moment did not sit well with either Alexie or Emma Medrano, who had also expressed interest in Ben, but Emilie did not seem too concerned. She admitted that it had been a long time since she felt so comfortable and at ease with someone and wanted to see where things could go. As the season progressed, she and Ben started arriving at parties and events together and even discussed the possibility of a long-distance relationship as he prepared to move to New York. By the end of the season, Emilie felt that she had found someone she could genuinely see herself getting serious with, even though the two were still without labels, and she remained hopeful that things would work out in the end.

Emilie and Ben Could be Making a Long-Distance Relationship Work

Emilie and Ben made many promises to each other about continuing their relationship even after he moved to New York. In fact, Emilie even visited the city in February 2026, although she did not share any pictures or moments with Ben from the trip. The two of them are still socially connected and continue to have many friends and acquaintances in common. However, neither Emilie nor Ben seems like people who openly share details about their personal lives, and they have remained similarly private when it comes to their relationship status as well. Neither of them has given any updates about where they currently stand romantically.

With the challenges that naturally come with long-distance relationships, including communication issues and changing priorities, things could have gone either way for them. That said, whatever may have happened between the two, they still appear to remain on good terms. There does not seem to be any major tension, grievances, or grudges between them, which suggests that they were able to maintain a level of mutual respect and understanding despite the uncertainty surrounding their relationship.

Emilie is an Up and Coming Fashion Influencer, and Ben is the Director of a Jewelry Business

Emilie Nelson pursued a BA in Journalism and Fashion Media from Southern Methodist University. Now based out of Los Angeles, California, she is working toward establishing herself as a fashion influencer and content creator. While she currently has around 12k followers on Instagram, her visibility has continued to grow following her appearance on the season. With her increasing popularity as a reality television personality and her involvement in the fashion and lifestyle space, her social media presence and audience are expected to rise steadily in the coming years.

Ben Favaedi attended the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University, where he focused on building a strong foundation in business and corporate management. He is currently based in New York City and works in sales at Rippling, a workforce management and software company. Alongside his corporate career, Ben is also the director of Nagual Jewelry. His professional journey reflects a balance between the business world and creative ventures, something that also became visible during his time on the season.

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