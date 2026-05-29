Preston Pippen: Where is the Calabasas Confidential Cast Member Now?

Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential’ explores the glamorous and high-profile lives of young people growing up in Calabasas, California. Among the group in season 1, Preston Pippen stood out as someone who mostly stayed away from major drama and conflicts. Instead, he was open and candid about the personal struggles he had faced throughout his life and how those experiences had shaped him. Preston spoke honestly about the pressures that came with growing up in such a privileged environment. His grounded personality and willingness to discuss difficult topics made him one of the more relatable and sincere cast members on the show.

Preston Pippen Opened Up About His Parents’ Divorce on the Season

When Preston Pippen got the chance to reconnect with his high school friends, he felt both excited and nervous. It had been a long time since he had seen many of them, but the person he was most looking forward to meeting again was Alexie Epstein. The two had attended Sierra Canyon School together and had even shared a sweet kiss when they were younger, though they eventually went their separate ways, and nothing serious came from it at the time.

While opening up about his personal life, Preston also spoke emotionally about how the divorce of his parents, Scottie Pippen and Larsa Pippen, deeply affected both him and his siblings. Fighting back tears, he admitted that children of divorce often go through a very difficult time and said it was especially difficult for him due to speculations around an affair. Throughout the season, Preston spent more time with Alexie and even invited her to one of his photoshoots. He shared that although he did not know exactly where life would take him, he felt ready to become serious about finding someone he could truly build a future with.



Preston Pippen Is Taking His First Steps Into Modeling Today

Preston Pippen was born in 2002 in Portland and grew up as the second-oldest of four siblings. As the son of NBA legend Scottie Pippen, basketball naturally became part of Preston’s early life, and he played the sport throughout high school. However, after joining Loyola Marymount University in 2021, he chose not to continue pursuing basketball competitively. Instead, he focused on academics and earned a degree in business and entrepreneurship, graduating in 2025 with excellent results. Outside of academics, Preston developed a genuine passion for baking and cooking. He still enjoys spending time in the kitchen making breads, cakes, and other homemade treats.

Over the years, he has also started building a name for himself in the fashion industry. In 2024, he walked the runway at Milan Fashion Week, representing Philipp Plein for the SS25 collection. Preston remains very close to his siblings, Scottie Pippen Jr., Justin Pippen, and Sophia Pippen, as well as his mother, Larsa Pippen. In fact, it was through his mother’s world that Preston also made appearances on ‘The Real Housewives of Miami.’ Both of his parents have described him as laid-back and relaxed, someone who prefers to take life as it comes. Whether he is spending time in Malibu, California, or making appearances in New York City, Preston carries himself with an effortless sense of style and confidence that helps him stand out wherever he goes.