Hercy Miller: Where is the Calabasas Confidential Cast Member Now?

Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential’ follows a group of young people in their early 20s as they reunite with their former high school classmates after nearly five years apart. In season 1, one of the cast members who quickly took center stage was Hercy Miller. During his school years, Hercy had broken quite a few hearts, but this time, one caught his eye. However, above everything else happening around him, basketball remained Hercy’s biggest priority, especially because the reunion came at a crucial point in his life just before his NBA selection journey.

Hercy Miller Didn’t Expect That His Feelings Will Not be Reciprocated

Hercy Miller had been texting and talking to Kimora ever since graduating from Oaks Christian School. He would often comment on her social media posts, which led her to assume that he was interested in her romantically, but things eventually turned out differently. Hercy instead found himself growing closer to Emilie and began spending more and more time talking to her before eventually asking her out on a date. Meanwhile, Hercy’s brother, Romeo Miller, who is a well-known rapper, accompanied him to get his first tattoo and encouraged him to stay focused on his career and not get distracted. However, during a gathering where several members of the group had come together, Hercy was caught off guard when he saw Emilie talking closely with another guy and eventually kissing him as well.

Hercy Miller is Committed to Making it as a Professional Basketball Player

Hercy Miller has continued to stay focused on building his basketball career while also pursuing higher education and business studies. After high school, he joined the University of Louisville in 2022, where he studied Business Administration and Management while also playing for the university’s men’s basketball team. Hercy later transferred to Southern Utah University, where he continued studying Business Administration and Management while playing collegiate basketball. During the 2024–25 season, he appeared in 26 games with seven starts after recovering from a hip procedure.

In November 2024, he recorded a career-high 18 points in a win against the Florida International Panthers, and in January 2025, he achieved another personal best with nine rebounds against California Baptist Lancers. By 2026, Hercy had joined the University of New Orleans for his fifth year, studying Hotel, Motel, and Restaurant Management while continuing to play basketball for the university team. He is currently eligible for the 2026 NBA Draft, with the University of New Orleans listed as his pre-draft team. With a consistent growth in his game and increasing experience at the college level, Hercy continues working toward establishing himself professionally in basketball while also preparing for opportunities beyond the sport.



Hercy Miller is Building a Clothing Line as a Business Venture

Beyond basketball, Hercy Miller has also been making a strong identity for himself in fashion and entrepreneurship. He founded his own clothing brand, Fearless Dreamer, which focuses on hoodies, T-shirts, and streetwear pieces. Hercy has actively promoted the brand across the country and used it as a way to connect with young audiences who relate to his journey and mindset. His growing visibility has also led to several collaborations and brand partnerships over the years, including work with Staple Pigeon, Post Game, and Hollister.

In April 2024, he was featured in Eclair Magazine, and in October 2025, he even played alongside Justin Bieber during a League group event. Hercy has also shown interest in conversations around motivation and personal achievements, appearing on the ‘Cool Conversations with Pressley’ podcast in May 2026. He is also committed to supporting meaningful causes and attended a Beyond Type 1 event in November 2025. Family continues to remain central to his life. He is the son of Master P and the younger brother of Romeo Miller and Mercy Miller. Hercy has often spoken about being inspired by his family’s work ethic and wanting to continue making them proud through both his athletic and personal achievements.