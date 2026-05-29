Are Jemma and Nolan From Calabasas Confidential Dating?

Unlike Jemma Durrant, who was featured from the beginning of season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential,’ Nolan was introduced to the audience in episode 5. Before their appearance on the show, they had occasionally met during parties as friends and often spent time in the same groups. However, that changed during the rooftop party on the show. From the moment they began talking, there was an effortless chemistry and undeniable spark between them. What began as a casual reunion soon felt like the start of something far more meaningful.

Jemma and Nolan’s Natural Chemistry Became Evident at the Rooftop Party

When Nolan first appeared on the show during a lively rooftop party, Jemma Durrant revealed that they had known each other for years. They frequently met in the same social circles and attended the same parties, where they spent time together as just friends. Yet, despite their familiarity, Jemma and Nolan discovered that their conversation flowed seamlessly for the first time. Soon, neither of them was able to ignore the undeniable chemistry and flirtatious banter that they shared. It prompted her to admit that they had the same energy and that there had always been sexual tension between them, but they never addressed it. As the day unfolded, Jemma and Nolan confessed that they were enjoying each other’s company. He ultimately invited her out to dinner and gave her a passionate kiss.

Shortly after, Jemma visited Nolan’s house for a romantic dinner, where he thoughtfully made her a cocktail and even cooked ribs himself. During their heartfelt date conversation, he asked her if she had previously been in a relationship with his friend, Dylan Wolf. She promptly clarified that, while she and Dylan weren’t officially committed, they had been intimate on several occasions for nearly 2 years during high school. Jemma eventually revealed that her date with Nolan was her first one since she had never been in a relationship and had always been a “picky” person who preferred to skip the early dating phase. Although it surprised him, she reassured him that he was getting close to tearing down the walls she had built around her.

Jemma and Nolan Have Seemingly Gone Separate Ways After the Show

As the evening came to an end, Jemma and Nolan shared a lingering goodbye kiss. Before parting ways, they even agreed to meet for a second date, leaving viewers hopeful that their connection had begun to blossom. Soon after, the entire friend group reunited during another outing at a bar. There, one of her friends inquired about where things stood between her and Nolan. Jemma quickly clarified that she was enjoying the dating experience and added that the bond between them wasn’t particularly serious.

It is important to note that subtle clues after the show have sparked speculation among fans about whether Jemma and Nolan have continued dating. As of writing, she doesn’t follow him on Instagram. Moreover, Nolan appears to have stepped away from the spotlight. While these signs may suggest that things between him and Jemma haven’t worked out in the long run, neither of them has shared any public statement regarding the matter.



While Jemma is Making Her Mark as a Content Creator, Nolan Maintains a Private Life

Before Jemma stepped into the spotlight, she had been carving out a unique path for herself. During her time at Calabasas High School, she competed on the varsity swim team. After graduating from high school in 2020, she enrolled at the University of Oregon, where she pursued a Bachelor of Arts degree in Advertising and earned the degree in 2024. While studying there, Jemma began her professional trajectory as a Design Intern at PAIGE in July 2023. She worked for the brand until August of the same year, before joining Kelly+Partners Group Holdings Limited as a Marketing Graduate in October 2024. Jemma served in the position until January 2026, after which her skills helped her secure promotion to Marketing Coordinator at the organization in February.

Simultaneously, Jemma has been nurturing another career path as a Digital Content Creator since January 2019. She steadily built a massive online presence on TikTok and Instagram, gaining over 366.2K and 22.3K followers, respectively. On both platforms, she frequently offers glimpses into her lifestyle, friendships, and personal experiences. Aside from that, Jemma’s life revolves around her family. She maintains a strong bond with her parents, Brett and Athene Durrant, and considers them the strongest pillar of support in her life. Furthermore, the reality star never misses the chance to spend quality time with her sister, Danica, and her brother, Hayston.

Jemma also ensures her furry pup is always showered with immense love and attention. Beyond her professional endeavors, she is a music enthusiast. It is evident from her recent attendance at the Coachella Music Festival and a Kanye concert in April 2026. Additionally, she is passionate about traveling to breathtaking destinations around the world. In August 2021, she enjoyed the beaches at Bora Bora, French Polynesia, followed by her incredible trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in August 2022.

By August of the following year, Jemma experienced the beautiful landscapes of France before jetting off to South Africa in December 2023. Her adventures continued with a visit to the beautiful beaches of the Bahamas in August 2024 and a lively journey to Sydney, Australia, in December 2025. On the other hand, Nolan appears to have chosen a more private life. His low profile may suggest that he is currently focused on himself and is maintaining a peaceful life away from public attention.