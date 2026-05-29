Did Jemma and Dylan From Calabasas Confidential Get Back Together?

For many cast members of Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential,’ one of the greatest challenges of reuniting with their former schoolmates and friends was the history they shared. In season 1, Jemma Durrant particularly struggled with the reality that she would eventually have to face her former boyfriend, Dylan Wolf. The two had not ended their relationship on a good note, and Jemma had spent years trying to move on from the heartbreak that followed. What made the situation even more difficult for her was knowing that Dylan was now seeing someone else, and that she would inevitably have to meet his new partner at one gathering or another as the friend group started reconnecting again.

Jemma and Dylan Laid Old Grievances to Rest After a Conversation

Jemma Durrant and Dylan Wolf had dated for some time while they were both students at Calabasas High School. Their relationship began shortly before graduation, but according to Jemma, it quickly became very turbulent. Throughout the season, she opened up to her friends about how deeply the relationship had affected her emotionally and described Dylan as the person who had hurt her the most. Jemma recalled spending weeks simply crying after the breakup and believed that the heartbreak had also impacted her ability to develop romantic feelings for anyone else afterward. So when she learned that Emma Medrano was casually seeing Dylan, Jemma was far from pleased. She insisted that it was not because she still had feelings for him, but because she genuinely struggled to see him becoming a good boyfriend or partner to someone else after the way she felt she had been treated.

Later, when Dylan started spending time with Suede Brooks, who was also a friend of Jemma’s, she felt betrayed once again and warned Suede about him. However, as time passed and Jemma herself grew closer to Nolan, her perspective slowly began to shift. She came to understand that Dylan had also been going through a troubled phase in his life at the time, particularly while struggling with addiction. During the final gathering before summer, the two finally had an honest conversation. Jemma shared how deeply the relationship had affected her, and Dylan apologized for the pain he had caused. He admitted that his behavior had stemmed more from his own personal struggles than from anything about her specifically. By the end of the conversation, both seemed relieved to finally have closure and agreed to move forward on friendly terms.

Jemma and Dylan Are on Friendly Terms With Each Other

As the season came to an end, it was hinted that there might still be unresolved feelings between them. In one of the final moments, Jemma was shown knocking on someone’s door that strongly appeared to be Dylan’s room. His voice could then be heard calling someone inside, and Preston Pippen later implied he had witnessed the interaction. The following morning, he teased the situation to the rest of the group, saying he had heard “a lot of noise” during the night, though he avoided sharing further details.

Neither Dylan nor Jemma directly addressed what may or may not have happened, and the situation remains unresolved. What is clear, however, is that the two continue to remain friends and appear to be on genuinely good terms now. At the same time, there has been no confirmation that they got back together romantically. Neither of them has dropped any strong hints suggesting a reconciliation, and at present, it does not seem they are romantically involved in anything serious with each other.

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