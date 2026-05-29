Are Nicole and Emma From Calabasas Confidential Friends?

Several new faces were featured in season 1 of Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential,’ among whom two names quickly stood out: Nicole Sahebi and Emma Medrano. Although they were from the same high school, they navigated their time there very differently. While Nicole described herself as the shyest student, who never fit into a friend group, Emma found herself at the center of a controversy involving her casual relationship with Dylan. Initially, they barely interacted or had any kind of friendship. Yet, as the season began, they began interacting with one another. However, their fragile connection was soon tested when Emma made controversial comments, prompting Nicole to wonder whether they were truly meant to become friends.

Nicole and Emma Experienced a Breakdown of Trust Within a Short Time

Nicole Sahebi and Emma Medrano didn’t begin their journey on the show as friends but rather as acquaintances who attended the same high school. The former’s friend, Jemma, had told her that she harbored resentment toward Emma because of Dylan. The situation remained unclear until Nicole herself met Emma during a playful pickleball game. In an attempt to clear the air, the former repeated what she had heard from Jemma, hoping transparency might help both sides to confront the tension head-on. That intention was further conveyed when Nicole met Emma again at a house party, where she encouraged the latter to address everything openly so the group could resolve the lingering issues.

However, Nicole’s consistent efforts didn’t sit well with Emma, who felt it was not the former’s place to speak on matters she wasn’t directly involved in. The latter also began to wonder whether she could truly trust her. As time passed, their conversations became scarce. In the meantime, Emma confided in some of her friends that she found Nicole to be “boring” and “untrustworthy.” The tension finally came to a head when the controversial comments came to the forefront during a bar gathering of the friend group. One of Nicole’s friends informed her that Emma was speaking negatively about her, which prompted her to pull the latter aside, setting the stage for a long-overdue conversation.

Nicole and Emma Have Seemingly Maintained no Contact After the Show

During the emotional confrontation at the party, Nicole directly asked Emma about the comments she had made. However, the latter denied ever intending to hurt her, given how the words were being portrayed. In the middle of the discussion during the show, Nicole admitted that the situation made her realize why she often perceived the other person as a bully. Emma eventually accused her of exaggerating the situation simply to gain attention. Hurt and frustrated, Nicole fired back that situations like this revealed exactly why Emma had no real friends. That parting comment left the latter completely devastated.

As Emma could no longer hold back her emotions, she left the party in tears. Following the ordeal, Nicole reflected on the fact that she had begun feeling like a bad friend, but ultimately concluded that it was not the case. During the final reunion, Emma felt completely alone and confessed she felt left out of the rest of the group. Since the show, neither of them follows the other on Instagram. Moreover, there have been no interactions or pictures of them together on their social media pages. All of these subtle signs indicate that they have likely chosen to move forward separately, focusing on their own lives rather than rekindling their budding friendship.

Nicole is Establishing Herself Through High-Profile Brand Partnerships

Nicole Sahebi enrolled in Loyola Marymount University’s College of Business Administration, where she began pursuing a degree in Marketing in August 2021. Although she graduated in May 2025, she began building her public profile in January 2021. She built her identity on Instagram, where she currently boasts over 2.1 million followers. Nicole has also transformed her online presence into a flourishing career as a TikTok influencer with more than 3 million followers. Across both her pages, she provides a window into her glamorous lifestyle, fashion content, and everyday life. Nicole has continued to make her mark while collaborating with major brands such as Victoria’s Secret, Prada Beauty, and Yves Saint Laurent. Additionally, she often promotes her Amazon Storefront, featuring her favorite items.

In January 2026, Nicole attended the WWD Style Awards. By the following month, she further participated in an event as a MAC Cosmetics partner. Beyond that, she runs her own YouTube channel, where she has built a community of 307K subscribers. Away from her busy work life, Nicole takes immense pride in her Iranian roots. She shares a very special relationship with her mother and father, Amir. Over the years, she has enjoyed the breathtaking locations around the world, including Brazil and France. A passionate music lover, Nicole attended the Coachella Music Festival in April 2026. In her leisure time, the reality star enjoys making memories with her close-knit group of friends. Nicole is also a sports enthusiast who especially prefers watching basketball matches at the stadium.

Emma Efficiently Balances a Multifaceted Career and Her Love For Art

Following her graduation from Calabasas High School in June 2021, Emma Medrano earned a Bachelor of Business Administration at Moorpark College in California. It helped her lay the foundation for her career, blending social media strategy, marketing, and communication. Emma officially stepped into the workforce in March 2023 by joining as a Social Media Manager at Saks Fifth Avenue. She served there until March 2024, then became the Customer Relations Manager at Mercedes-Benz USA in January 2025. Just a month later, she added another milestone to her resume by stepping into the position of Social Media Manager at Sonic Automotive. As of writing, Emma is also associated with the brand, Vin Diamanté Swimwear.

Alongside her professional endeavors, Emma has gradually built a growing Instagram fanbase of more than 7.6K. Her personal page often reflects her love for travel and fashion. In December 2025, she took a memorable trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, and embraced the region’s coastal beauty. Her passion for exploration then took her to Kyoto, Japan, in January 2026. As someone who deeply admires art and culture, Emma frequently visits galleries and creative spaces. By April 2026, she made her way to the Stagecoach Festival. Whenever she needs respite from her busy schedule, Emma seeks solace on the beach, soaking in the sun while listening to the soothing rhythm of the waves.

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