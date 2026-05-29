Are Alexie and Emilie From Calabasas Confidential Still Friends?

Fans were first introduced to Alexie Olivo Epstein and Emilie Nelson in episode 1 of the inaugural iteration of Netflix’s ‘Calabasas Confidential.’ Their bond quickly stood out in their drama-filled high school friend circle because it dated back to when they were just 7 years old. For a long time, their friendship appeared unshakeable. Gradually, things began to change when a new man, Ben Favaedi, entered the picture. While Alexie liked him first, he had eyes for Emilie, which strained the ladies’ bond. It pushed the longtime friends further apart, leaving both wondering whether they could salvage their friendship.

Alexie and Emilie’s Relationship Was Disrupted by a Shared Love Interest

Alexie Olivo Epstein and Emilie Nelson were always seen together as they attended the parties hosted by their friends. During the song-launch party at Kimora’s home, Emilie was accused of being a bad friend, which left her heartbroken. However, as soon as Alexie noticed the situation was getting out of hand, she stood by her friend, and they walked away together. The incident further highlighted that their bond was unbreakable. Unfortunately, everything shifted during the rooftop party, where the duo was reintroduced to their high school friend, Ben Favaedi. He quickly caught Alexie’s attention, and she openly admitted to Emilie that she was eager to get to know him better.

As the hours passed, Ben briefly called Emilie aside for a conversation, which ended in a romantic kiss. The situation deeply hurt Alexie, leaving her feeling betrayed because she had already told her friend about her interest in him earlier. It began to increase the distance between the two friends. When Emilie learned that Alexie considered her a bad friend, she felt it was unfair. Things worsened when the latter walked past her friend at a restaurant without acknowledging her presence. In the aftermath, Emilie began to consider the possibility that the problem wasn’t really about Ben but likely a projection of her friend’s unresolved emotions.

Alexie and Emilie Have Likely Reconnected and Now Share a Cordial Bond

As the tension between Alexie and Emilie escalated, the distance between them became obvious. When they met again at a bar during a gathering with their friends, the former finally decided to address the problems. She confronted Emilie and asked her what kind of friend would cross such a boundary, especially after knowing that Alexie had been the one to first express interest in Ben. Alexie further explained that it was more about trust and respect for the “girl code.” On the contrary, Emilie firmly stood her ground, insisting that she owed nothing to her friend. She also rejected the notion that unspoken rules should define her choices.

The conversation took a turn when Alexie accused Emilie of projecting her mistakes onto others rather than reflecting on her own actions. Eventually, the exchange reached a breaking point, and both of them walked away from each other. Even during the reunion lunch, Alexie and Emilie avoided speaking with one another. Despite the turmoil, they currently follow each other on Instagram. Additionally, Emilie still features their pictures together on her Instagram highlights. However, they have not interacted with one another recently or even shared any more images together. As of writing, it appears Alexie and Emilie’s bond might not be as strong as before, but they likely maintain an amicable relationship.

Alexie is a Rising Star in the Modeling Industry and an Avid Traveler

Alexie Olivo Epstein started her professional journey as a Marketing Intern at Nello Olivo Wine in June 2018. She gained valuable experience by working there until July 2019. Over the following years, she continued to build experience through several intership roles, steadily shaping her career. By August 2021, Alexie joined the Division One Beach Volleyball team at Santa Clara University as a Team Captain and worked there part-time until May 2025. Soon after, her path expanded into the world of modeling. Since April 2025, she has been serving as a Professional Model with Ford Models Inc. Currently, Alexie is also signed with Crawford New York Modeling Agency.

Besides that, Alexie has been gradually building her digital footprint, especially on Instagram, where she now has over 4K followers. On that page, she shares her modeling portfolio and her Shop My profile. Beyond her accomplishments, she always seeks new experiences whenever possible. Alexie’s wanderlust spirit has taken her to several corners of the world. In April 2025, she witnessed the serene landscapes of Kyoto, Japan, before her journey took her to the sunlit beaches of Maui, Hawaii, in July of the same year. By March 2026, she spent an incredible time in the French Riviera, France. Yet at the heart of it all is the close bond Alexie shares with her beloved mother, who is also her biggest cheerleader.

Emilie is Balancing a Creative Career in Media With a Passion for Adventures

Emilie Nelson began her journey with a strong academic foundation, earning a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism and Fashion Media, with a minor in Spanish, from Southern Methodist University. Her career began to take shape in July 2023 when she became a VP of Media and Design at The Society Dallas, where she managed social media accounts and contributed to content creation for the organization. While working there, in December 2023, Emilie also became a Digital Writer Intern at PaperCity Magazine. She continued working there until April 2024. She eventually left her position at The Society Dallas in the following August. From April 2024 to May 2025, Emilie served as a PR, Marketing, and Social Media Intern at SkinSips.

While working in her previous roles, Emilie joined SMU Look Magazine as a Digital Writer in January 2024. She later transitioned into the role of a Content Creator there and served there until May 2025. As of writing, she has evolved into a flourishing content creator with a community of more than 12.9K followers. On the platform, Emilie usually shares content about her lifestyle and creative work. In her personal life, she considers her mother, Natalie, as her best friend and biggest source of motivation. The mother and daughter often spend quality time together while shopping or going on pedicure appointments. Moreover, Emilie is quite passionate about her voyages. She has explored destinations such as Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, and Punta Mita in Mexico.

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