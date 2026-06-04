Alexander Hanscombe: Where is Rachel Nickell’s Son Now?

Netflix’s ‘The Murder of Rachel Nickell’ explores the true crime case of Rachel Nickell. She was a young woman who was attacked and killed on Wimbledon Common in southwest London, UK, in July 1992. One of the most horrific aspects of the crime was that her two-year-old son, Alexander Hanscombe, witnessed the attack and was later found unharmed beside his mother’s body. In the docuseries, Alexander publicly speaks about the case for the first time in many years and reflects on the incident that changed his life forever.

Alexander Hanscombe Was the Only One to See His Mother’s Killer

Alexander “Alex” Hanscombe was born into a happy, loving family with his mother, Rachel Nickell, and his father, André Hanscombe. As the couple’s first child, he was deeply loved, and both parents were committed to giving him the best possible life. At the time, André worked as a motor dispatcher while Rachel stayed at home to care for Alex. The idyllic world surrounding the young child was all he had ever known until July 15, 1992. That day, Rachel took Alex for a walk on Wimbledon Common, as she had done many times before. It was there that a man approached them, pushed Alex aside, and then attacked Rachel with a knife, killing her.

Alex witnessed much of the attack; when police arrived after being alerted by a passerby, they found the toddler clinging to his mother’s remains. André was immediately contacted and asked to collect his son. In the days and weeks that followed, Alex met with a child psychologist and was repeatedly questioned by police detectives, therapists, and his father in an effort to gather information about the killer. At one point, he was even taken back to the scene of the crime, but the experience became too distressing and he broke down in tears. That was when André decided enough was enough and removed his son from the situation. Faced with the choice between helping the police investigation and protecting Alex from further trauma, he chose the latter.

With no arrests made and no significant developments in the case, André grew concerned for his son’s safety. Alex had been the only witness to the crime, and André feared that he could become a target. To protect him from both potential danger and intense media attention, André moved with his son first to France. When journalists eventually discovered their location there as well, they relocated to Barcelona, Spain, where they settled for several years. About a year after his mother’s death, Alex opened up to his father and described the attack in detail. The turmoil surrounding his mother’s case did not truly end for him until 2008, when Robert Napper was formally held responsible for Rachel’s murder.

Alexander Hanscombe Continues to Honor His Mother’s Memory Today

Alex Hanscombe later received £90,000 from the Criminal Injuries Compensation Authority, partly in recognition of the way the investigation repeatedly required him to revisit the events of his mother’s killing. In May 2015, he released his memoir, ‘Letting Go: A True Story of Murder, Loss and Survival by Rachel Nickell’s Son,’ which details the incident that shocked the nation and its lasting impact on his life. Alex has spoken openly about how, during his teenage years, he often directed his frustration and anger toward André Hanscombe. Over time, however, he turned a corner and now has a close, stable relationship with his father. He has acknowledged that much of his anger stemmed from being repeatedly forced to revisit the circumstances of his mother’s death, something that left a lasting emotional impact.

While living in Barcelona, Spain, Alex worked briefly as a mechanic before pursuing a career in music and eventually returning to London, UK. He also developed a passion for travel, spending time across Asia and Africa, and became particularly interested in yoga during his visits to India. Today, he is a certified hypnotherapist and has also studied graphology. In 2017, Alex gave his first major public interview on ‘This Morning’ and subsequently appeared on ‘Woman’s Hour’ and ‘Newsnight.’ He also served as a consultant on Netflix’s ‘The Witness’ to help bring his mother’s story back into public memory.

For years, Alex and his father have sought compensation from the Metropolitan Police Service for mistakes made during the investigation. However, the most significant response they have received was an official apology in 2010, when the force acknowledged errors that occurred before Robert Napper’s arrest. Alex has written to the police on several occasions and has alleged that he and his father were overlooked because of their race, an accusation the Metropolitan Police has vehemently denied. Despite the ongoing dispute, Alex has said that his long-term dream is to establish a foundation in his mother’s name using any compensation he may eventually receive.

Read More: Kent Walker: Where is Sante Kimes’ Son Now?