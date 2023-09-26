Alexandra and Sheridan Lichtor From Amazing Race: Everything We Know

‘The Amazing Race,’ a reality TV show that has captivated audiences for decades, takes contestants on a thrilling adventure around the world, challenging their physical and mental prowess as they compete in various tasks and challenges. Among the diverse contestants who have graced the show over the years, Alexandra and Sheridan Lichtor, a dynamic sibling duo hailing from Chicago, Illinois, are one of the few who have the spotlight in season 35.

With their intriguing background, impressive professions, and undeniable chemistry, Alexandra and Sheridan Lichtor became the favorite sibling duo of the audience. If you are interested in knowing more about the life of this dynamic duo, we have got you covered.

Alexandra and Sheridan Lichtor’s Age and Background

Alexandra and Sheridan Lichtor, the contestants of season 35 of ‘The Amazing Race,’ bring a unique blend of youth and experience to the competition. Alexandra, the elder of the two, is 34-years-old, while her brother Sheridan is 29. Their journey began in the picturesque town of Wilmette, IL, where they grew up and studied at the New Trier High School. Both siblings graduated from Northwestern University with degrees in Chemical Engineering, achieving the prestigious magna cum laude honors. This academic achievement reflects their commitment to excellence, a quality that has undoubtedly served them well on the season.

Their educational journey didn’t end with their undergraduate degrees. Sheridan pursued further studies, earning an MBA degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, displaying his dedication to personal growth and professional development. While their academic achievements are impressive, what truly sets them apart is their shared passion for adventure. Their involvement in ‘The Amazing Race’ season 35 shows that the two have a thirst for excitement and their willingness to take on challenges head-on.

Alexandra and Sheridan Lichtor’s Profession

Beyond their academic prowess, Alexandra and Sheridan Lichtor have made their mark in the professional world as consultants. Their careers have been defined by dedication, problem-solving, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. Alexandra embarked on her professional journey as a chemical engineer at Dow in 2012, where she honed her skills and gained valuable industry experience. After six years at Dow, she made a transition to Kester, an ITW company, where she took on the role of Process Engineer. Her career continued to soar when she joined McKinsey & Company in 2019 as an associate.

Alexandra’s exceptional talents and contributions to the company were quickly recognized, leading to her promotion as an engagement manager in June 2022. She has proven herself as a driven and accomplished professional in the consulting world. Sheridan, too, has made significant strides in his career. Like his sister, he graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Chemical Engineering from Northwestern University. His career journey began as a research assistant at Northwestern University from 2014 to 2016, where he undoubtedly fine-tuned his analytical skills.

Following this, Sheridan joined Corning Incorporated as a Process Engineer from 2016 to 2018, gaining valuable experience in a dynamic environment. In 2020, Sheridan took on the role of Senior Associate at Strategy& and before making the move to McKinsey & Company in 2021, where he currently serves as an associate. His academic background, coupled with his diverse work experience, positions him as a valuable asset in the consulting world.

Are Alexandra and Sheridan Lichtor Dating Anyone?

One question that often arises with reality TV stars like Alexandra and Sheridan Lichtor is whether they have significant others or not. However, in their case, the answer remains unclear as the siblings haven’t shared any information about their dating life. What we do know for sure is the undeniably strong sibling bond that Alexandra and Sheridan share with each other. When asked about the traits they each possess that the other doesn’t, they offer insights that reflect their sibling relationship.

Alexandra notes that Sheridan excels at staying calm in frantic situations, an invaluable quality in the high-pressure environment of ‘The Amazing Race.’ She acknowledges that she draws inspiration from his composure. On the other hand, Sheridan mentions that Alexandra possesses a higher tolerance for physically demanding situations, such as enduring low sleep and pushing herself to the limits. These observations underscore the strength of Alexandra and Sheridan Lichtor’s bond and their ability to complement each other’s strengths and weaknesses as siblings.

The remarkable sibling duo from Chicago has brought their unique blend of education, professional success, and sibling camaraderie to season 35 of ‘The Amazing Race.’ Their academic achievements, coupled with their impressive careers as consultants, have prepared them well for the challenges of the race. They have a strong connection and are indeed devoted siblings with an unbreakable bond that has served them admirably in the season. As they continue their journey in the world of reality TV, fans can expect to see more of their strategic thinking, composure under pressure, and unwavering determination as they aim to conquer the globe in pursuit of the coveted title.

