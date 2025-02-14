Alfred Rowe Jr. and Houston Cagle: Where Are the Prison Guards Now?

In 1995, Susan Smith’s conviction for the murder of her two sons, Michael and Alexander Smith, sparked nationwide outrage. Initially, she claimed to be the victim of a carjacking while her children were still strapped in the backseat. However, she later confessed and was sentenced to two concurrent life terms. Despite her incarceration, she continued to make headlines. In 2000, a scandal emerged revealing that she had engaged in sexual relationships with two prison guards, Alfred Rowe Jr. and Houston Cagle. NBC’s episode of ‘Dateline’ titled ‘Run to the Lake’ explores the details of the case and delves into these controversial incidents that generated widespread attention.

Alfred Rowe Jr. and Houston Cagle Were Investigated For Having Sexual Relations With Susan Smith

In 1995, Susan Smith was sentenced to prison for the murder of her two sons—3-year-old Michael Smith and 14-month-old Alexander Smith. She was incarcerated at the Administrative Segregation Unit of the Camille Griffin Graham Correctional Institution in Columbia, South Carolina, to serve two concurrent life sentences. In August 2000, reports surfaced that a prison officer, Lt. Houston Cagle, had engaged in sexual activity with Susan on four occasions during her incarceration. The investigation began after Susan alleged she had been assaulted in prison. During a medical examination, doctors reportedly diagnosed her with an STD. That same month, Houston Cagle confessed to the allegations and was subsequently dismissed from his position.

In September 2000, during an ongoing investigation into corruption at the same prison, another officer, Alfred Rowe Jr., was implicated. Rowe admitted to the allegations, revealing that he had met Susan just a few days into his job as a Captain at the facility. His primary responsibility was to ensure that inmates took their medication at night, and over time, he developed a friendly rapport with Susan. He stated that she would occasionally bring concerns about other inmates to his attention, and he tried to address those issues. Rowe had been employed by the South Carolina Department of Corrections for 13 years before confessing to his misconduct. As a result, he was dismissed from his position and sentenced to five months of probation.

Alfred Rowe Jr. is Retired Today, and Houston Cagle is Leading a Private Life

Attempts to contact Houston Cagle after his dismissal were unsuccessful, as he never spoke to the media and has maintained a low profile to this day. In contrast, Alfred Rowe has been more open about his experiences. In 2021, his wife, Elizabeth Rowe, also shared her perspective, expressing how heartbreaking it was to learn about the incident. She stated that their lives were completely turned upside down as a result. Alfred candidly admitted his regret, saying he deeply regretted having to explain his actions to his children. He took full accountability, acknowledging that he had the power to say no but failed to do so.

Alfred now resides in South Carolina and has retired from work. He previously worked at Walmart but is currently living a much quieter life. He has continued to speak about the case, and in 2024, when Susan Smith became eligible for parole again, he expressed doubts that she had learned anything from her time in prison. Although he stated that he believes in second chances for everyone, he was convinced that if Smith were released, she would quickly fall back into drug dependency. He emphasized that she still had a lot of “cleaning up to do” before she could consider living a free life.

