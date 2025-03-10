Ali Soufan: Where is Ex-FBI Agent Now?

Led by the Islamic extremist group Al-Qaida, the World Trade Center’s twin towers in New York City were attacked by two hijacked commercial passenger planes on September 11, 2001. The plan and execution of the attacks, the aftermath, and the retaliation led by the CIA are all covered in-depth in Netflix’s ‘American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden.’ The three-part docuseries also features an exclusive interview with Ali Soufan, an FBI Special Agent who was tasked to investigate the Al-Qaida attacks and interrogate the terrorists.

Ali Soufan Served in the FBI For Several Years Before Resigning Due to Several Differences

Born in 1971, Ali H. Soufan was brought up in Beirut, Lebanon, but relocated to Pennsylvania with his family. After earning his undergraduate double degree in International Studies and Political Science from Commonwealth University-Mansfield, Ali Soufan pursued a Master’s degree in International Relations at Villanova University. During his bachelor’s, he also minored in Cultural Studies and Anthropology. In July 1997, his tenure as a Special Agent with the FBI began. During his stint there, he became one of the founding members of the Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity.

Moreover, Ali joined the Joint Terrorism Task Force of the FBI’s New York office and worked on several complicated international terrorism cases, including the mission to capture Osama bin Laden following the devastating 9/11 attacks. When he learned that the CIA hadn’t shared enough intelligence with him that could have prevented the 9/11 attacks and learned about their torture-based interrogation methods, he parted ways with the FBI for good.

Ali Soufan is the Founder of the Soufan Center Today

After nearly eight years, in May 2005, he resigned from the FBI and has been serving as the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Soufan Group since January 2008. Ali has been a leading national security and counterterrorism expert and has played an advisory role in various geopolitical and global intelligence issues. In 2017, the former FBI Special Agent founded an independent non-profit organization called the Soufan Center, which opens up a forum for analysis, research, and strategic dialogue on issues related to global security and emergent threats.

Since September 2012, Ali has also been a member of the Homeland Security Advisory Council. In addition, he is also reportedly affiliated with the Qatar International Academy for Security Studies (QIASS) in the capacity of the Executive Director. Moreover, Ali is a board member of the McCain Institute for International Leadership’s Global Advisory Council and the James W. Foley Legacy Foundation. Given his stature in the field, he has been a guest speaker at many international security forums. In 20111, he published a memoir he wrote with Daniel Freedman, titled ‘The Black Banners: The Inside Story of 9/11 and the War Against al-Qaeda.’ A few years later, in May 2017, he published another book titled ‘Anatomy of Terror – From the Death of bin Laden to the Rise of the Islamic State.’

The following year, he received the Kennedy Award. Thanks to his achievements and contributions, he has also earned several other awards and accolades, including the FBI Director’s Award for Excellence, the James W. Foley Legacy Achievement Award in 2020, the New York’s Great Immigrant Award in 2023, and a commendation from the U.S. Department of Defense. Ali has been mentioned and featured in multiple movies, documentaries, books, and articles. Furthermore, he has been interviewed by the New York Times, Straits Times, 60 Minutes, The New Yorker, Washington Post, and Al-Jazeera.

