Where is Alina Thompson Now? Update on the Survivor

Helmed by Michelle Ouellet, Lifetime’s ‘The Girl Who Survived: The Alina Thompson Story’ retells the true survival story of a teenager named Alina Thompson, whose father played a crucial role in preventing her daughter from becoming the victim of a serial killer named William “Bill” Bradford in Los Angeles, California. The aspiring model was unaware of Bill’s truth and was lured by him for a private photography session. The thriller film dramatizes the real-life events and sheds light on the entire case and investigation that led to the arrest of the killer.

Alina Thompson’s Father Saved Her From Becoming a Victim of William “Bill” Bradford

Born and brought up in Los Angeles, California, by a set of loving parents, Carl and Nancy Thompson, Alina Thompson grew up with dreams of making it as a famous model. Her aspirations were supported by her parents, who accompanied her to multiple modeling contests and photoshoots. In 1984, when she was 14 years old, she attended a photoshoot at Huntington Beach with her father. That’s when she was approached by William “Bill” Bradford, who claimed to be a professional photographer with ties to the modeling industry.

After Bill reportedly tried to lure her into a secluded location for a private photoshoot, as shown in the film, Carl followed them and ended up potentially saving his daughter’s life. It turned out that Bill had used the same method to lure multiple women to isolated locations, such as the Mojave Desert, and ended up killing them. He was soon arrested for the murder of two young women. Eventually, Bill was found guilty and given the death penalty for his gruesome crimes.

Alina Thompson Has Decades-Long Experience as a Model and Photographer

In 1998, Alina Thompson graduated from Cerritos High School in Cerritos, California. She then obtained her higher education from the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). She kick-started her journey as a professional model for College Woman when she was 16 years old. As a free-spirited teenager, she bagged many modeling opportunities and went on to make a name for herself in the industry. Her hard work and determination opened multiple avenues for her, leading her to feature in many productions since the mid-1990s. Some of the movie and TV titles that showcase her acting chops are ‘The Pamela Principle 2,’ ‘The Killing Jar,’ ‘Kiss of Death,’ ‘Kama Sutra,’ ‘Lady Chatterley’s Stories,’ ‘The Naked Thief,’ ‘Man of Her Dreams,’ ‘Cupid,’ ‘Women: Stories of Passion,’ and ‘My Dog’s Christmas Miracle.’

In her decades-long career in the world of entertainment, Alina has been associated with Media Artists Group and Ford Models, among many other esteemed organizations. In addition to that, she has also graced an issue of Playboy. Thanks to her work as a model, she has travelled to many countries across the globe, such as Australia, Spain, Italy, Turkey, France, and Japan. In 2017, Alina launched a clothing line for teens on a website under Amber’s name, a portion of the proceeds from which were donated to create awareness for Autism. She is often referred to as “Alina Mama” by her admirers and has also set up an account on OnlyFans. Of late, she has primarily been working as a photographer and a digital creator.

Alina Thompson is the Biggest Cheerleader For Her Kids

Over the decades since the ordeal that changed her life, Alina Thompson has come a long way. In her own words, she is living her best life, surrounded by all those who adore her and whom she loves with all her heart. Today, the Los Angeles, California, resident wears many hats as a photographer, model, actor, and content creator. However, the role she loves the most is that of a doting mother to her three loving kids. While she was blessed with her firstborn, Amber, in 2001, she welcomed her son Luca in 2005, and Aiden’s arrival in 2006 completed their family.

While not much is known about the romantic aspect of her life, we know that she tied the knot with Corbin Mezner on January 21, 2006. Whether they are still together is a detail Alina has kept under wraps, but Corbin did show up to cheer on their son, Luca, when he graduated with honors in 2023. It indicates that they prioritize the kids over everything. Amber has also followed in her footsteps and is a model, often serving as her mother’s muse. Alongside that, she is also an active part of the wrestling world. Alina shares a close-knit bond with all her kids and cherishes the time she spends with them. Together, they often embark upon adventures and trips to create beautiful memories as a family.

