Samantha Stites: Where is the Stalking Survivor Now?

In 2011, when Samantha Stites first crossed paths with Christopher Thomas, she paid little attention to him. However, as time passed, his increasingly troubling behavior made it clear that he was obsessively stalking her. Although she secured a restraining order, once it expired, Thomas reappeared in her life and sparked new fears. Samantha and those around her worried he posed a serious threat, though they couldn’t grasp the full extent. In Hulu’s ‘Stalking Samantha: 13 Years of Terror,’ she courageously recounts her years of living in fear and ultimately finding justice.

Samantha Stites’ Stalker Had Harassed Her Since She Was in College

Samantha Stites enrolled at Grand Valley State University in Michigan in 2009 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in Social Work. Having grown up in Elk Rapids, Michigan, this marked an exciting new chapter for her. In 2011, while volunteering with a youth ministry, she met Christopher Thomas. At first, he came across as friendly as he often texted her and added her on social media. Samantha sensed he was interested in her, but she made it clear she did not feel the same way. One day, he appeared with soccer tickets, and she firmly rejected him, stating she wasn’t interested. After that, Thomas stopped speaking directly to her, yet she began noticing him everywhere. He was at the bleachers while she played with friends or in other unexpected places.

She even mentioned it to a friend, but tried to brush it off. However, after graduating in April 2014 and moving back to Elk Rapids, she faced the biggest shock of her life. In September 2014, she noticed Christopher Thomas driving around her hometown, and a neighbor even reported seeing him exit her apartment. Alarmed, she sought protection and, with her family’s support, secured a six-year Personal Protection Order (PPO). It was considered unusually long and Samantha felt that her trouble was being taken seriously. She thought that it was all behind her, but she later learned Thomas had continued monitoring her through fake accounts, following her blogs. In September 2021, while she played in a minor soccer league in Traverse City, he reappeared. At first, he just silently observed the games and ultimately started playing alongside her.

Friends frequently spotted him around Samantha and some even confronted him. With escalating behavior in July 2022, she filed for another PPO against Thomas, but it was denied. Although the court offered her a hearing, she chose not to pursue it, fearing how he might react. On the morning of October 7, 2022, Samantha was kidnapped from her bedroom, blindfolded, and taken to a garage where Thomas assaulted her. She persuaded him to release her by promising friendship, and after more than 24 hours in captivity, he let her go. Samantha immediately reported the crime, and her detailed account led to his arrest that same day. In February 2024, Thomas was sentenced to 40 years in prison. During her impact statement, Samantha saw him for the first time since then. She bravely recounted what she had endured and strongly put her experiences into words.

Samantha Stites Always Finds the Time for Volunteering and Advocacy

Since the incident, Samantha Stites has faced numerous personal struggles. According to reports, she turned to exposure therapy to process her trauma and regulate her emotions. It is a battle she continues to carry with her. She has become an advocate for women’s safety, particularly regarding stalking cases, and has been outspoken about the need for reform. The denial of her second PPO was heavily criticized by the public, and she has since championed stronger legal protections for women in similar situations. Beyond advocacy, she has extended her volunteering efforts elsewhere. Currently, she works as a Mailing and Intake Call Representative at Family Futures, giving back to the community that has supported her healing while contributing to building a safer society, one step at a time. She is also an integral member of Beekeepers Advocacy Group and is making her voice heard.

Samantha Stites is Working as a Licensed Master Social Worker Today

Samantha Stites has built a professional path rooted in service, care, and community well-being and has experience spanning social work, counseling, and healthcare. Her career began in the hospitality industry, where from October 2015 to November 2019 she worked as a Server & Trainer at Rye Leawood in Kansas. There, she not only honed her interpersonal and training skills but also helped uphold the restaurant’s high standards set by James Beard award-winning chefs. In 2017, she joined the University of Kansas to pursue her Master’s in Social Work. In August 2018, she simultaneously started working at Resolve – Counseling & Wellness as a Master’s Level Therapist Intern.

She spent over a year providing individual psychotherapy for teens and adults, as well as leading therapeutic and psychoeducational groups. Shortly after, she briefly served as a Case Manager (PRN) with The Salvation Army from August to October 2019, supporting veterans and families in securing housing. By December 2019, Samantha had stepped into a full-time role as a Licensing Specialist at Bethany Christian Services, assessing families for foster care licensing and ensuring compliance with state requirements. She remained in that position until September 2020.

Her expertise then expanded into aging and healthcare when she joined the Area Agency on Aging of Northwest Michigan in September 2020 as a Care Coordinator, a role she held until April 2022. There, she worked primarily with the MI Choice Medicaid Waiver program, supporting older adults in maintaining independence. Today, holding a clinical LMSW in Michigan, Stites continues to dedicate her career to healthcare and aging services while carrying forward her extensive background in counseling, case management, and community advocacy.

Samantha Stites’ Friends Have Been Her Pillars of Support

Today, Samantha Stites is slowly reclaiming her sense of normalcy and has drawn a lot of strength from the love of her friends and family, who have been her greatest support. She has returned to simple joys like skating, spending time at special gatherings with loved ones, and embracing moments that remind her of life beyond trauma. Redesigning her home has been particularly meaningful, as it was the place from which she was abducted. Reclaiming that space became a powerful act of healing, allowing her to turn a site of fear into one of comfort and safety. Her dog and cat remain constant companions, offering her peace and unconditional love. Beyond her personal healing, Samantha has found strength in her identity as a survivor of sexual assault. She uses her story to empower others, speaking in interviews and podcasts, determined to bring awareness and inspire resilience in those in similar circumstances.

