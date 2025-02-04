Tracy Raquel Berns: Where is the Alleged Abuse Survivor Now?

In December 1971, two-year-old Tracy Raquel Berns, then known as Tracyraquel Golder, experienced a loss when her four-month-old brother passed away in Decatur, Georgia. Her stepfather, Jan Sandlin, alleged that Tracy was responsible and that she had accidentally caused the baby’s death by throwing him from the crib. Though the memory lingered, the details never fully made sense to her as she grew older. In Paramount+’s ‘Burden of Guilt,’ Tracy speaks out about the case for the first time in years and shares her fight for the justice her brother deserved and the emotional toll it took on her.

Tracy Raquel Alleged That Jan Sandlin Subjected Her to Abuse When She Was a Child

Tracy Raquel Golder was born in 1969 to Kathie Almon, while the latter was married to Ted Golder. Her mother, at the time, had been having an affair with her former boyfriend, Jan Barry Sandlin, and claimed that Tracy was the latter’s daughter. Her early years were typical, filled with joy, especially when her baby brother, Matthew Golder, was born on August 9, 1971. She adored him and took on the role of a loving older sister. However, her world changed quickly when her parents separated, and she moved in with her mother and Jan to a house in Decatur, Georgia. On December 27, 1971, Tracy and her mother went out to run errands and left four-month-old Matthew in Jan’s care. When they returned, her mother attempted to check on the baby, but Jan stopped her and asked her to bring the laundry inside.

According to police reports, while Kathie was distracted, Jan placed 2-year-old Tracy in her brother’s crib. When Kathie returned to the room, she found Matthew unresponsive. Jan claimed that Tracy had picked up the baby and accidentally dropped him on the floor, causing his fatal injuries. Shortly after, the baby passed away, leaving Tracy to experience the loss of a brother she had barely gotten to know. She said that loss is the first memory she has of her childhood. In the documentary, she shared that the years that followed were incredibly difficult for her. She recalled that no one spoke much about Matthew’s death, and whenever she asked, she was simply told that he had hurt his head.

Just a few months after Matthew’s passing, Tracy’s mother took her onto the balcony and jumped in front of her. Kathie suffered severe injuries, and from that moment on, Tracy said she was forced to take on the responsibilities of caring for the family. She recalled having to cook meals and look after the house from a very young age. When Kathie and Jan had a son, Tracy claimed she became the child’s primary caregiver as well. She also alleged that she suffered abuse at Jan’s hands while her mother did little to protect her. She further stated that Kathie herself was a victim of domestic abuse and failed to provide her with any care. Though her grandparents and older sister attempted to take her in, things ultimately did not work out.

Tracy Raquel Sought Out the Answers About Her Brother’s Death on Her Own

Tracy Raquel excelled in school and was even a cheerleader, but the struggles at home weighed heavily on her. At around 15 years old, she attempted to take her own life. When her mother found out, she had her admitted to an institution. Tracy described the conditions there as horrifying and felt immense relief when her aunt stepped in and took her away. This same aunt later gave her a job at a salon, where she worked for a long time, even before graduating high school. Whenever she tried to ask about her brother’s death, she faced backlash. Seeking answers, she turned to other family members, but no one provided any clarity.

At just 15, Tracy managed to use her connections to obtain the incident report of her brother’s death. She was shocked to find that no proper investigation had ever been conducted. She continued living with Kathie until she turned 18, then joined the Army. At that time, Jan was serving a prison sentence for an unrelated crime, but Tracy lived in constant fear that he would be released and come after her. Determined to uncover the truth, she persistently wrote to the police. In 1993, she finally obtained the official medical records and discovered that her mother had testified that Tracy had thrown the baby out of the crib. Seeing this in writing was devastating, and for a long time, she struggled with self-doubt. She questioned whether she could have actually done such a thing.

Tracy Raquel Berns’ Efforts Helped in the Conviction of Jan Sandlin

Everything came crashing down for Tracy one day when she watched her nearly two-year-old daughter struggle to lift a gallon of milk. At that moment, she realized how impossible it would have been for her, at just two years old, to pick up a four-month-old baby and throw him with enough force to cause his death. This realization fueled her determination to push for an investigation, which eventually led to the discovery of Matthew’s autopsy report. When his body was exhumed, it became clear that many of his injuries were inconsistent with the official cause of death. Based on this new evidence, authorities charged Jan Sandlin in June 1997 with two counts of felony murder, with cruelty to children and aggravated assault as the underlying felonies.

Jan’s trial began in November 1998, and Tracy testified against him. One of the key questions raised was why he had allowed a child to be blamed for the murder. Even Kathie testified and stated that she had believed his version of events. Although he was found guilty on both charges, the trial was declared a mistrial shortly after. The witnesses were supposed to be sequestered, but Tracy had unknowingly watched her mother’s testimony. Jan was tried again and found guilty a second time, but he successfully appealed and had his sentence overturned. It was only upon his third conviction that Tracy could finally breathe a sigh of relief, knowing justice had been served and the ordeal was finally behind her.

Tracy Raquel Berns is Leading a Fulfilling Life With Her Children and Grandchildren Today

As of 2023, Tracy was living a peaceful and quiet life in Savannah, Georgia, with her husband, Bart Berns. She considers her lifelong companion and someone who has helped her process the more difficult years of life. The couple has two children, Goldie and Hunter Berns, and they are now proud grandparents, too. Tracy has alleged that her mother was aware of the abuse in their household but did nothing to protect her. She has no relationship with her mother and refers to her by her first name. The trauma of her past continues to affect her in ways she never imagined, and she has said that she is still on a journey of healing. In October 2023, she spoke publicly for the first time on the podcast series ‘Burden of Guilt’ and shared her story. However, she prefers to stay out of the public eye and has maintained a low profile since then. She is mainly focused on the life she has built and keeping it protected.

