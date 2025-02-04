Matthew Golder: What Happened to Him? How Did He Die?

In December 1971, Kathie Almon returned home to find her four-month-old son, Matthew Golder, unconscious and unresponsive. She immediately called for help, but despite all efforts to save him, he passed away shortly after. Authorities in DeKalb County, Georgia, launched an investigation, but they believed it to be a straightforward case. However, more than 25 years later, Matthew’s sister requested a reinvestigation into his death, which uncovered new complexities. Paramount+’s ‘Burden of Guilt’ delves deeper into the case and provides a detailed account of the events leading to Matthew’s passing.

Matthew Golder Was Just Four Months Old When He Passed Away

On September 9, 1971, Kathie Almon gave birth to Matthew Stephen Golder. At the time of his conception, she was married to Ted Golder but was also involved in a relationship with her high school boyfriend, Jan Sandlin. Kathie claimed that Jan was Matthew’s father, though he often expressed doubts and suspected the baby might actually be Ted’s. Shortly after Matthew’s birth, Kathie left Ted and moved in with Jan. Her two-year-old daughter, Tracy Raquel Golder, also lived with them. From an outsider’s perspective, the baby appeared to be a well-cared-for child surrounded by people who looked after him.

On December 27, 1971, Kathie took Tracy with her to the market and left Matthew in Jan’s care for a few hours. Upon returning home, she carried the laundry from her car into the house and went to check on her son. There, she found him lying unresponsive on the floor. Panicked, she immediately called for medical help and the police. Despite their efforts, the baby could not be revived and was soon pronounced dead, and it left the entire community in shock. Kathie herself struggled to comprehend what had happened. As the police began questioning Jan, he soon provided them with some answers.

Matthew Golder’s Sister Started Doubting the Reported Cause of His Death

According to Jan Sandlin, after Kathie Almon and Tracy Raquel Golder returned home, the two-year-old went into her brother’s room. He alleged that Tracy picked up Matthew from his crib and threw him onto the floor, possibly causing fatal injuries. Kathie agreed with this version of events, and a medical report was filed. Matthew’s death was officially ruled accidental, and the case was closed. However, for Tracy, things never felt right. She later claimed how her parents seemed disturbingly indifferent to Matthew’s passing. She alleged that even on the way to his funeral, they stopped at a drive-through for food—something that many family members found odd and unsettling.

Tracy was never able to forget her brother’s passing, and as she grew older, she became determined to uncover the truth. She tracked down the medical report and was stunned to discover that her mother had claimed she was the one who pushed her brother out of his crib. Carrying the weight of that guilt for years, she struggled to come to terms with it. By the mid-1990s, she had become a mother herself. One day, as she watched her own two-year-old struggle to lift a gallon of milk, she questioned how it was possible for her, at that age, to have thrown a four-month-old baby with enough force to cause his death. Realizing there had to be more to the story, she began writing to the DeKalb County police in Georgia and sought answers.

Matthew Golder’s Killer Had Blamed a 2-year-Old For His Crimes

Due to Tracy Raquel Berns‘ persistent efforts, Matthew Golder’s body was exhumed, and his original autopsy report was retrieved. The police discovered that he had suffered blunt force trauma to the head, which had resulted in a skull fracture. In the new autopsy, they also found a laceration on his foot. The chief medical examiner concluded that a two-year-old could not have inflicted such severe injuries, and it cast doubts on the original explanation. As a result, suspicion shifted to the two adults who were present in the house at the time—Kathie Almon and Jan Sandlin.

It was established that Kathie had been out running errands that day, leaving Matthew alone with Jan. The prosecutor alleged that Kathie herself was a victim of domestic abuse and was unlikely to have harmed her son. They posited the theory that Jan had always harbored ill feelings towards the child and did not believe he was his son. They alleged that he was a violent man who killed the baby out of jealousy. However, Tracy alleged that her mother was an accomplice and insisted that the latter knew the truth and should have been held accountable. Ultimately, the police charged Jan with felony murder, and he was found guilty. He appealed his conviction multiple times and always claimed his innocence. After his third trial in 2001, he was sentenced to life imprisonment for Matthew’s death. Kathie was never charged with any crimes.

Read More: Jan Sandlin: Where is Matthew Golder’s Killer Now?