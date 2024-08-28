Alisha Canales-McGuire: How Did She Die? Who Killed Her?

In September 2017, Alisha Canales-McGuire stayed overnight at her sister Amanda Canales’ house. She was there with the in-house nanny and Amanda’s three children, as the latter was out of town for work. It seemed like an ordinary night until someone rang the doorbell later in the evening, shot Alisha, and fled the scene. Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever’ episode titled ‘Married to a Monster’ features Amanda and the rest of the family as they remember their beloved Alisha and discuss the life she lived. The episode also delves into the details of the murder and the eventual arrest of the perpetrators.

Alisha Canales-McGuire Got Married Two Months Before Her Murder

Alisha Canales was born to Manuel and Michelle Canales on October 29, 1992. She grew up in Mount Vernon, Washington, alongside her four siblings: Amanda, Mannie, Adrianna, and Alegria. Known for her constant smile and warm demeanor, Alisha was the family’s pillar of support, always ready to help and be there for her loved ones. The Canales home was a nurturing environment filled with love and togetherness. As the siblings grew older, they maintained their close-knit bond, frequently coming together to celebrate holidays and significant events.

Affectionately known as Punky, Alisha always aspired to impact others’ lives positively. She pursued a career as a caregiver and worked as a CNA at the Life Care Center in Sedro-Woolley, Washington. Growing up on a farm, Alisha developed a resilience that carried her through life’s challenges. Her love for the outdoors, including hiking, fishing, and camping, remained strong even after she moved away from home. In July 2017, Alisha’s life took a joyful turn when she married her longtime boyfriend, Bradley McGuire. The couple settled in Birdsview, Washington, and excitedly began planning a family.

Alisha Was Looking After Her Nieces and Nephew When She Was Attacked

On the night of September 20, 2017, Alisha Michelle Canales-McGuire’s dreams were cut short while staying at her sister Amanda’s home in Everett, Washington. She had come over to assist the in-house nanny, Abigail Ruggles, in caring for her nieces and nephew while Amanda was out of town on business. After putting the children to bed, Alisha stayed up to watch television. In the early hours of the morning, someone rang the doorbell. As Alisha, who was closest to the door, answered it, Abigail heard gunshots. She found Alisha lying near the doorway, having been shot.

Abigail called 911 to report the shooting, but by the time emergency services arrived at the scene, Alisha had already succumbed to her injuries. Alisha had been shot from outside the doorway, with a total of seven bullet wounds, including fatal injuries to her head and torso. The nature of the wounds indicated that the shooter had fired from outside the house. A homicide investigation was quickly launched, and the police began gathering all available information to solve the case.

Snapchat Location and Pictures Led the Police to Alisha’s Killers

Alisha’s family strongly suspected Amanda’s ex-husband, Kevin Lewis, was involved in the shooting. Amanda had previously reported being in an abusive relationship with Kevin, who had allegedly even attacked her after their separation. She had filed assault charges against him, but her case had never reached fruition. However, Kevin had a solid alibi, as he said he had stayed home all night and had not even left the premises. Following Alisha’s murder, Kevin was arrested based on these prior allegations. After being tried, he received only a three-year sentence in 2018. This outcome was far from what Alisha’s family had hoped for, and the case saw minimal progress in the coming months.

In 2018, the police received a tip from a woman who claimed she had overheard someone bragging about the murder. The details she shared were more specific than what had been publicly released, piquing the police’s interest. They identified Alexis Hale as the person involved and arrested her in April 2019, along with her boyfriend, Jerradon Phelps. The investigation revealed that they had shared Snapchat videos of themselves driving to Amanda’s house on the highway. Additionally, their cellphone locations traced them to the scene of the crime.

The duo had also posted pictures of themselves with large sums of cash and a gun, raising suspicions that they were hired for the murder. During interrogation, Jerradon confessed to the crime, revealing that he was Kevin Lewis’s cousin and had been hired by him to carry out the murder. Kevin had instructed Jerradon to ring the doorbell and kill whoever answered, expecting it to be Amanda. CCTV footage showed Kevin leaving his house at 1:30 am and returning just 15 minutes later in the same car seen at his ex-wife’s home. Despite being just 17 then, Alexis Hale was tried as an adult. Both she and Jerradon pleaded guilty to first-degree murder. Kevin denied involvement and was tried in November 2021, after which he was also convicted.

