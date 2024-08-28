Kevin Lewis: Where is the Killer Now?

When 24-year-old Alisha Canales-McGuire was found shot to death inside her sister’s residence in the 3100 block of York Road, it honestly baffled the entire area of Everett, Washington. That’s because, as explored in Netflix’s ‘Worst Ex Ever: Married to a Monster,’ the former’s family believed from the get-go that her ex-brother-in-law was responsible, only for it to turn out he was. Kevin L Lewis had actually hired his cousin and his girlfriend to pick the trigger on his ex-wife following a bitter separation as well as a custody battle, but they ended up killing her sister instead.

Kevin Lewis Was Never Really a Doting Husband or Father

It was 2007 when Kevin first came across Amanda Canales in a Denny’s while they were both there with a close friend, only for him to immediately make an introduction and sit beside the duo and crack jokes. However, she’d say it was just to be outgoing, but she didn’t pay him much heed until they suddenly bumped into each other again a week later as they drove by in Spokane. That’s when she noticed all his efforts and was impressed by how quickly he made it clear he was interested in a serious relationship, driving them to later have command of him at all times.

One thing led to another, and Amanda and Kevin actually tied the knot in the summer of 2009, during which the former’s family made it clear he was now family too. According to the aforementioned show, his father never really accepted this latter military man turned trained boxer, driving him to, in turn, promise his wife’s mother she would always have a fiance she could rely upon. However, despite the relationships being all proper, Amanda has since revealed he was very unaffectionate as a husband as well as quite disinterested in the adventures of their daily lives.

Kevin Lewis Was Extremely Emotionally Abusive

As per Amanda’s own narrative, it was in February 2016 that she told her husband she wished to separate following years of being married and feeling as if he was controlling her, which did lead him to have a meltdown. However, she never could have expected that this would result in him once punching her square in the face after she later refused to let him check her phone, which she initially decided not to report. She did move out with the kids later on, and the ensuing insistent calls and death threats drove her to file for a restraining order against her and the kids, so he attacked her again just outside of her new place in her car.

Amanda did report both the assaults this time around, but there were quite a lot of questions swirling around whether Kevin was responsible for the latter or not because she never really got a good look at her perpetrator owing to the blood in her eyes. The fact he had threatened their life, their three kids’ lives, and her family’s could not do much in such a case, but then Amanda’s sister Alisha was killed in the former’s house while looking after the kids. But again, owing to there being no concrete evidence against Kevin at this point, he walked free while the investigations into both separate legal criminal cases continued.

Kevin Lewis is Serving His Life Term in a State Prison

It was in April 2019 that arrests were finally made in Alisa’s murder, with Kevin Lewis, Jerradon Phelps, and Alexis Hall finding themselves facing the charges of aggravated first-degree murder with a firearm and criminal conspiracy to commit murder. While both the latter two individuals pleaded guilty, the former decided to go to trial, where it came to light he had paid his cousin Jerradon $2400 to kill his wife, out of which $200 was given to Alexis, but they mistakenly ended up killing Alisha instead. Kevin’s sole defense at the time was that Jerradon and Alexis acted on their own accord, taking his frustration venting to them as an offer to kill his wife, but the money was undeniable.

In the end, Kevin was found guilty of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and solicitation to commit murder, following which he was sentenced to live in prison without the possibility of parole. He has since tried to appeal the verdict, but even the Supreme Court of Washington denied his motions on May 8, 2024 – with their denial, he lost his final appeal motion. Therefore, today, at the age of 37, Kevin is incarcerated at the mixed-security Washington State Penitentiary – MSC in Walla Walla, Washington, where he is expected to remain for the rest of his natural life.

