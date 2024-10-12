Alissa Turney: What Happened to Her? Is She Dead?

In May 2001, 17-year-old Alissa Turney from Phoenix, Arizona, was reported missing by her family. Before she vanished, she left a note for her sister and stepfather, stating that she wanted to live freely and was moving to California. Unfortunately, she was never seen again, and the investigation into her disappearance eventually went cold. It wasn’t until 2008, when new detectives reviewed the case, that significant developments emerged, altering the entire investigation’s trajectory. Oxygen’s ‘Family Secrets: The Disappearance of Alissa Turney’ explores the events surrounding Alissa’s disappearance and features insights from those who knew her, sharing her life story.

Alissa Turney Disappeared on the Last Day of Her Junior Year

Alissa Turney was born on April 3, 1984, to Barbara Farner and Stephen Strahm. Growing up in Phoenix, Arizona, she was a lively and playful child known for her outspoken nature and ability to stand up for herself from a young age. Sometime in 1987, her parents divorced, and her life took a significant turn in the late 1980s when her mother married a man named Michael Turney, who had three sons of his own. The blended family moved into a shared home, and in 1991, Alissa’s younger sister, Sarah Turney, was born. Alissa and her brother John were both adopted by Michael, but the joy of their large, bustling family was short-lived.

In 1993, Barbara was diagnosed with cancer and sadly passed away shortly after. Michael stepped into the role of a father, working to keep the children together. As time went on, the older siblings gradually moved out, leaving Alissa and Sarah alone with Michael. By 2001, Alissa had many dreams and aspirations for her future. She was working as a waitress at a fast-food restaurant and had a close-knit group of friends who provided her with a sense of love and support. Her boyfriend, Jon Laakman, was also a source of affection in her life. Balancing her time between home and Paradise Valley High School, Alissa’s life appeared quite normal from the outside.

May 17, 2001, marked the last day of Alissa’s junior year. When Sarah returned home from school, Michael informed her that he and Alissa had a minor argument, which led to her storming off. They checked her room and found that she hadn’t taken any personal belongings, including her cell phone, and had left behind a note expressing her anger and stating that she was leaving home. On May 24, 2001, Michael claimed he received a call from Alissa, during which she stated that she was in California and had no intention of returning home. At the time, the police assumed she had left of her own volition. Although a missing person case was filed, Michael took it upon himself to search for her, distributing flyers in California, but unfortunately, he received no leads.

Alissa’s Case Was Reopened for Investigation Years After Her Disappearance

At the time of her disappearance, police reported that Michael Turney described Alissa Turney as a rebellious teenager with some troubling habits. She was considered to be a runaway for the longest time. The case went cold fairly quickly, remaining stagnant until it was reopened in 2008. During this new investigation, Michael claimed he had security cameras installed throughout the house and stated that he had observed Alissa arguing with her boyfriend, Jon Laakman, just a day before she left home. The police reviewed the footage and noted that Jon had driven away in anger while Alissa returned and slammed her phone against the wall in frustration.

The authorities summoned Jon for questioning, and he explained that the argument had arisen after Michael had told him that Alissa was cheating on him. When the police requested the remaining footage from the day Alissa was last seen, Michael claimed he no longer had access to it. This inconsistency heightened their suspicions, prompting them to interview Alissa’s friends. Many of them suggested that the police should scrutinize Michael more closely, as Alissa had previously alleged that he had molested her. Even his sons expressed concerns, noting that he had been overly protective of Alissa and allegedly monitored her activities frequently.

The police believed they had sufficient evidence to obtain a search warrant for Michael’s home in December 2008. During the search, they discovered over two dozen improvised explosive devices, 19 firearms, two homemade silencers, and a van filled with gasoline. Additionally, they found videotapes documenting years of family life, with a particular emphasis on Alissa. They also uncovered audio recordings of all phone calls made to and from the house over the years. Furthermore, Michael had written a detailed plan outlining an attack on the local International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers union hall.

Alissa Turney’s Remains Have Not Yet Been Discovered

Michael Turney was arrested and convicted for the illegal possession of weapons, leading to a 10-year prison sentence. Upon his release in August 2017, all of his children and stepchildren alleged that he was somehow involved in Alissa’s disappearance. However, Michael maintained that he was being framed and insisted that the explosives had been planted in his home to secure his arrest. In June 2019, Sarah Turney launched a podcast titled ‘Voices for Justice’ to advocate for her sister and seek justice. The case gained significant attention on TikTok, with many people calling for a renewed investigation into Michael’s potential involvement.

In August 2020, Michael was arrested while living in Mesa, Arizona, and was indicted on charges of second-degree murder in the case of Alissa. Although the trial began in July 2023, he was acquitted due to insufficient evidence. As of the official statement in September 2023, Alissa’s body has not been located, but she is presumed dead. Since Michael has already been charged with murder, he cannot be tried again for the same offense. The police are currently awaiting new evidence to redirect the investigation and pursue justice.

