Where is Alister Douglas Now? Amy Bradley Update

Netflix’s three-part docuseries, ‘Amy Bradley is Missing,’ revisits the mysterious disappearance of 23-year-old Amy Bradley, who went missing on March 24, 1998, from a cruise liner called Rhapsody of the Seas. She had spent the night before drinking and dancing, much like everyone else on the ship. According to her father, she was still on the cabin’s balcony when he woke up at around 5:30 am, but by 6 am, she seemed to have disappeared without a trace. As the investigation began, the name of Alister “Yellow” Douglas was thrown around as a prime suspect.

Alister Douglas Emerged as a Major Suspect in Amy Bradley’s Disappearance

Alister Douglas’ life had always revolved around music. He came from a family with a love for music, and he learned to play the guitar at the church at the age of eight. At 14, he joined a gospel band called Alpha, and at 18, he found a place in the Royal Grenada Police Force Band, where he expanded his knowledge of musical instruments. At 21, he left the police band and became a bass player for a band called Blue Orchid, which was employed at the Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. In March 1998, he was on board the Rhapsody of the Seas, where he crossed paths with Amy Bradley.

When the investigation into her disappearance began, several witnesses revealed that they had seen Amy in Douglas’ company. He claimed that he had earlier found her on the deck smoking, where she told him that he father forced her to come on the cruise after she came out as gay to her family. According to him, she joined him and the band members for a drink at the club following their performance, which wasn’t unusual for them. He claimed that he left the club alone at around 1 a.m., and while he saw her walking in the opposite direction, he didn’t know where she went.

Douglas said that he received a call at around 6 a.m. from the cruise’s manager, who asked him if he had Amy in the room with him. He revealed that he was told to stay in his room, which he shared with another band member. Later, the room was searched, and Douglas took a lie detector test, which did not reveal anything incriminating about him. However, he remained a prime suspect in the case as over the years, several witnesses came forward to claim that they had seen him with Amy around Barbados. While the witnesses have stuck by their testimonies, no concrete evidence has been found to prove Douglas’ involvement in Amy’s disappearance, and he has not been charged by the FBI or any other law enforcement agency.

Alister Douglas Has Turned to Religion Today

Alister Douglas lives in Saint George’s, Grenada, with his wife, Lorraine, and son, Jezreel. His daughter, Amica, lives in America. He currently works as a minister in the Church of the Nazarene, where he was ordained as Reverend Christopher Douglas in March 2023. Reportedly, his job also includes his services as an exorcist. In addition to this, he has also been a managing director at Mountain Peek Group since April 2013, with a focus on selling alkaline water.

Apart from his career and religious endeavours, Douglas also focuses on music. Following the end of his employment at the cruise ship, he reportedly studied in England for a while. He then went back to Grenada, where he started his own recording studio called Kool Dude Recording Studio. Currently, he is the band leader and bass player of a local band called United South Band. Moreover, he has also made music a part of his church sermons and can often be seen playing with the church band. In his personal time, he likes to spend time with his wife and son and has mostly tried to stay out of the public limelight, mainly because of the public scrutiny brought upon by the allegations of his connection to Amy Bradley’s disappearance.

Alister Douglas Still Claims Innocence in Amy Bradley’s Disappearance

While several claims about Alister Douglas being seen with Amy Bradley have been made over the years, he has maintained complete innocence. Mostly, he has stayed away from news and media, but he eventually agreed to talk with True Crime This Week in 2024. In the short interview, he reiterated his innocence, claiming that a few years after Amy went missing, he was approached by an FBI agent named Sherry, who put him through a lie detector test once again, at the end of which she told him that he was completely clear of all suspicion.

Douglas revealed that since his name got embroiled in the case, he lost many work opportunities because of the suspicions surrounding him. He said that after his employment on the Rhapsody of the Seas ended, he was to receive a contract on another ship that would have employed him for months, but he lost it because he was considered a suspect in the case. He said that he is aware of the hate he has received over the years, and that his wife and children have also been on the receiving end of hateful messages. In the True Crime This Week interview, he also talked about his daughter, Amica, who has expressed her own suspicions and questions about her father’s involvement in Amy Bradley’s disappearance.

In the Netflix docuseries, she calls her father, asking him about Amy and the claims made against him. In the interview, he said he knew the call was being listened to by others, and that after it, he and his daughter went out of touch for a while. He said that at one point, things were so bad for his daughter that he told her to tell people that he is not her father. He believes that someone somewhere knows something, and eventually the truth about Amy is bound to come out, and that when that happens, he is ready to sue the documentary people who have pulled his name through the mud. Till then, he intends to focus entirely on his current endeavours.

Read More: What Happened to Amy Lynn Bradley? Was She Found?