Why Did Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Break Up?

Netflix’s ‘Earle Meets World’ season 1 began as Alix Earle moved out of the home she once shared with her former boyfriend, Braxton Berrios. It was an emotional and difficult moment for Alix, who revealed that the two had been together for three years. As the season progressed, she tried to move forward from a relationship that had been such an important part of her life and come to terms with everything that had happened between them. Although Braxton does not appear on screen, the series includes a few interactions between the former couple. While some of these moments go well and give Alix a sense of closure, others reopen old wounds and leave her feeling hurt.

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios Broke Up Months After Moving in Together

Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios first met in February 2023 at a Gatsby-themed party. Alix later shared that she had to catch a flight and ended up leaving the party early, but Braxton texted her the following day. Although the two began dropping hints about their relationship, they did not make their red-carpet debut as a couple until July 2023, when they attended the ESPY Awards together. At the time, they were not yet exclusive, and they eventually made their relationship official on November 11, 2023. From then on, Alix and Braxton became a very public couple. She regularly supported him at his NFL games, while he also showed up for her. He also made an appearance on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ while she was filming the show.

In April 2025, Alix and Braxton took another major step in their relationship when they moved in together at his home in Miami, Florida. It was an important milestone for the couple, especially as Alix was frequently traveling to California to manage her growing career and work commitments. However, things changed later that year when Braxton signed a one-year deal with the Houston Texans in the fall of 2025, meaning the couple would have to deal with a long-distance relationship for a while. Alix addressed the challenge on social media and spoke openly about the hurdle in front of them. She even shared a video titled ‘How to Survive a Long Distance Relationship,’ suggesting that she and Braxton wanted to make their relationship work despite the distance.

Alix and Braxton Broke Up Due to the Problems of a Long-Distance Relationship

In December 2025, despite their efforts, Alix and Braxton split up. She has spoken about how there was not a single trigger moment that led her to make the decision, but rather a combination of factors. She said that because of the long distance, their communication and intimacy had both died down. She also admitted that there were many times when she felt guilty about not being with Braxton constantly and not supporting him whenever he wanted her to. Alix has also said that the idea that the NFL player was ready for marriage was not something she was comfortable with. Though at the end of the season, Alix did call him and ask if he wanted to get back together, his answer was not featured. It does not seem like they have gotten back together. Alix was rumored to be dating Tom Brady for a while and was later linked with singer Benson Boone. Both she and Braxton are still officially single and remain on friendly terms.

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