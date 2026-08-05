Why Did Georgia Hassarati and Harry Jowsey Break Up?

Harry Jowsey has not had a perfect track record in romantic relationships. The young reality TV superstar dated several people and appeared on multiple shows centered around finding a partner, but he has also broken many hearts along the way. In Netflix’s ‘Let’s Marry Harry’, his ex-girlfriend, Georgia Hassarati, joined the season to help him choose his future wife. Harry explained that Georgia was the person he had been with the longest and someone who knew him better than almost anyone else. He felt that having her involved was ideal because she could offer a friend’s perspective while also understanding him better than most people.

Georgia Hassarati and Harry Jowsey Split Many Times Before Their Final Breakup

The connection between Harry Jowsey and Georgia Hassarati began through their time on ‘Too Hot to Handle’. While Harry appeared in the debut season, Georgia only joined in the third season, so the two were never contestants together. However, moving in the same reality TV circle eventually brought them together, and their love story began off-camera. It was in June 2022 that they made their relationship public and started sharing many public declarations of affection and love. Their romance, however, went through several ups and downs, with the first major bump coming in September 2022 when Harry posted that he wished Georgia the best. Shortly afterward, Georgia clarified that it had simply been an argument between them and jokingly called Harry “Captain Dramatic” for wanting to break up after just one fight.

In November 2022, Harry announced another split and said that being in the public eye had really strained their relationship. However, within a month, the two got back together. They were soon spotted publicly at several events, including the ‘Star Trek: Picard’ premiere, Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Corteo’ premiere, and the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. It seemed like their relationship was back on track, but in April 2023, it was Georgia who announced their breakup. During a social media Q&A session, she revealed that Harry had ended the relationship by leaving her a handwritten note, which she described as “pathetic.” In the months that followed, both Harry and Georgia shared their own versions of what had happened between them.

Georgia Hassarati and Harry Jowsey Accused Each Other of Being Unfaithful

In mid-July 2023, Harry Jowsey appeared on the ‘Call Her Daddy’ podcast and alleged that Georgia had been unfaithful to him. He said that it had been difficult for him to stay in the relationship when he had remained faithful while she had allegedly started developing feelings for other men. Georgia was quick to clap back, and in late July 2023, she stated that she had never done what Harry had accused her of. She clarified that she had been on a Coachella trip with 15 women, had regularly sent Harry pictures, and had FaceTimed him throughout the trip. She also responded to his claim that her family had not treated him well and firmly refuted that allegation.

In August 2023, Georgia made her biggest public response when she appeared on the ‘Sofia with an F’ podcast and read aloud the handwritten letter Harry had used to end their relationship. She alleged that it was Harry who had been unfaithful throughout their relationship, but claimed that she had repeatedly forgiven him. Georgia also said that she believed Harry disliked how quickly she had moved on and was therefore making false accusations against her. She further accused him of misrepresenting how their relationship began, saying that although Harry had publicly claimed they became intimate after their first meeting, this was allegedly untrue. According to Georgia, she had asked him to correct that version of events, but he refused.

She also accused him of using her ‘Perfect Match’ winner status to fuel gossip and falsely imply that she had been unfaithful to Dom Gabriel. They have come a long way since those public exchanges, as reflected in Georgia’s decision to return as a mentor and help Harry choose his future wife on ‘Let’s Marry Harry’. She said that Harry had grown considerably over the years and that she hoped he would find someone who would make his life even better. Although neither of them has revisited or retracted the accusations they made during their breakup, it is clear that they were on very different pages at the time and have since worked toward rebuilding a friendship after a very messy split.

Read More: Why Did J.D. and Elliot Get Divorced? What Happened Between Them?