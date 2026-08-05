Dannelle Davidson: Where is the Let’s Marry Harry Star Now?

Netflix’s ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ follows the journey of twenty women as they try to win the heart of reality TV star Harry Jowsey and become his wife. Dannelle Davidson was one of the contestants, and she stood out from the very first few episodes. It was evident that Harry felt something special with her, so it was no surprise when she became one of his final two choices. Before he made the final decision, the way Dannelle had opened up to him helped him understand just how far their relationship had come and the many meaningful moments they had shared along the way.

Dannelle Davidson Connectted With Harry Jowsey on an Emotional Level

Dannelle Davidson got the chance to spend some private time with Harry Jowsey on her birthday. In front of all the other women, Harry surprised her with a cake, and when the two went into the kitchen together, they shared their first kiss. Things progressed quickly between them, and the other contestants also noticed when Harry and Dannelle went upstairs to his room. The following day, Dannelle won the compatibility challenge with Harry and earned a group date with four other women. She was the only contestant he kissed during the outing, and when it came time for him to choose one person to spend more time with, he picked Dannelle. After their first night together, Harry went and gave her another ring that belonged to his mother.

Harry told Dannelle he wanted to show her that the night meant more to him and make her feel special. They shared a meal before heading to a sauna, where Dannelle spoke to Harry about losing his father about a year earlier. He became emotional several times and realized she had brought out a vulnerable side of him. Moments like these helped Dannelle make it all the way to Harry’s final three. As their connection deepened, they met each other’s families, and Harry’s mother even said that, out of Dannelle and Amber, the former was her favorite. Harry felt that she would fit naturally into his life and could picture building a family with her.

Dannelle Davidson Seems Positioned to Start a Career in the Entertainment Industry Today

Professionally, Dannelle Davidson has built her career in Las Vegas’ hospitality and nightlife industry. She is based in Las Vegas, Nevada, and has worked as a cocktail waitress at some of the city’s best-known daylife venues. Earlier in her career, she was associated with Drai’s Nightclub and Beachclub, one of the Strip’s most popular rooftop entertainment destinations. More recently, she appears to have been working with LIV Beach at the Fontainebleau Las Vegas, another high-profile dayclub that hosts internationally renowned DJs and attracts visitors from around the world.

Alongside her work in hospitality, Dannelle has also stepped into modeling. In 2025, she modeled for Yasmin Swimwear, a Las Vegas-based boutique swimwear brand known for its made-to-order designs. Her photogenic personality and confidence in front of the camera have become a natural extension of her career. She has also traveled to places like New York, likely for both work and leisure, while continuing to grow her social media presence through TikTok and her Amazon Storefront. With her appearance on reality television, Dannelle seems to be taking another step toward broader opportunities in the entertainment and media industry.

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