Lucila Caprini: Where is the Love is Blind Argentina Season 2 Star Now?

Since Lucila Caprini admittedly hails from a rather traditional family, she came into Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina’ season 2 with an entire checklist from her loved ones. She revealed that the best possible suitor for her from their perspective is someone who is well-settled, professional, has a few hobbies or side projects, and comes from a good family. Little did anyone know the 33-year-old would end up going in a completely different direction by falling for a 42-year-old divorced contractor named Gabriel “Chapa” Bueno.

Lucila Caprini’s Journey Proved that Opposites Do Often Attract

The moment Lucila Caprin stepped into the experiment in her quest for love, she made it evident that she personally wants a partner who can keep up with her lifestyle and wit. Nevertheless, she felt genuinely comfortable talking to Gabriel “Chapa” Bueno, despite quickly recognizing their age gap and how little they had in common, which only intrigued her. She knew he didn’t tick all the boxes on either her or her parents’ checklist, but she couldn’t help but be drawn to him owing to how kind, open, and respectful he seemed.

Lucila soon came to know that Chapa was also developing a bond with Anabel Dimilta through the 33-year-old journalist herself in the Women’s Lounge, but she never said anything. That’s partly because their potential suitor ensured both women knew where he stood every step of the way, and she didn’t want the experiment to turn into a competition. He was genuinely confused between his two top picks since he had gotten to know both very well, yet he eventually chose to follow his heart and move forward with Anabel. While Lucila didn’t argue with him because she knew he had made his final decision, she did tell him he was playing it safe, losing a good thing, and would regret not picking her.

Lucila Caprini Dabbled in Various Roles Before Building an Incredible Career in Advertising

It was back when Lucila was just 18 years old in 2010 that she kick-started her career, determined to establish herself rather than simply relying on her family’s affluence. Her first job was as a Receptionist at Machado Catering from February 20 10 to March 2011, shortly following which she decided she wanted to try her hand in the fashion industry. She thus completed a Fashion Show Production course at Espacio Buenos Aires in 2011 before stepping into the role of Assistant Manager at Big Bloom S.A. until September 2016. During this period, she also finished an Event Planning course and earned a Technical Diploma in Public Relations from Ott Educación Superior (often referred to as Ott College).

Lucila subsequently spread her wings by serving as a Marketing Assistant at UCES from September 2016 to February 2018, and as a Receptionist/Account Assistant at Ogilvy for 4 months. She then joined Geometry Global as a full-time Account Assistant, working there for over a year and a half before jumping ship to Visual Latina as a Global Project Manager for The Coca-Cola Company. She returned to Ogilvy in May 2021 as an Account Supervisor, having earned a Bachelor’s degree in Advertising from UCES (2017-2020) and completed a digital marketing course at Digital House (2021).

Lucila handled 4 big accounts under Ogilvy’s banner – DirecTV Regional, Trade Marketing, Cencosud Digital, and Nestlé Global – until October 2022, that is, until she got an even bigger opportunity. That’s when she stepped into the role of Account Director at Merci Advertising, where her responsibilities included everything related to public campaigns for both ChangoMâs and IVESS. However, since June 2024, the Buenos Aires resident has proudly been serving as an Account Director at Super, managing all things advertising for Mercado Libre, Mercado Pago, Club la Nación, and Godrej.

Lucila Caprini Enjoys Spending Time With Her Loved Ones More Than Anything Else

Although Lucila hails from the affluent, picturesque town of Tigre, just north of Buenos Aires, Argentina, her parents are actually natives of the bustling, hustling city of Salta, Northwest Argentina. Therefore, they instilled in her and her siblings the significance of hard work from an early age, enabling them to become strong, independent adults while also knowing they had support to fall back on. From what we can tell, this has kept the Caprinis tight-knit, so they often attend concerts, go out for big family meals, and spend almost all holidays together. The family includes the parents, Lucila, her sister Delfi Caprini, her brother Agustin Caprini, and at least 5 nieces and nephews.

Coming to Lucila’s current standing, it appears she relocated to Buenos Aires after moving out of her parents’ home in a Tigre gated community at age 29 in 2021, and that’s where she remains to this day. It seems the now-34-year-old loves hosting her friends in her apartment for dinners, game nights, or just casual hangouts, making it feel like a home away from home and her safe haven. We should also mention that the young, flower-loving romantic is still hopeful about one day finding her forever love, with whom she could travel around the world. Until then, she is happy to just focus on her work, her family, and her passion for horse riding.

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