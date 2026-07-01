Morena Ratti: Where is the Love is Blind Argentina Season 2 Star Now?

Since Morena Ratti is admittedly someone who loves a dose of adrenaline in every aspect of her life, she decided it was high time she included it in her quest to find her forever partner, too. Therefore, at the age of 31, she enlisted to be a part of Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina’ season 2, hoping to ascertain whether connections stemming from emotionality alone can persist. Little did she know that although she would find an individual she could see a potential happily ever after with, she’d end up walking away from the pods as single as she arrived.

Morena Ratti Was Involved in a Love Triangle She Never Expected

While Morena Ratti didn’t really feel a spark with anyone after the first day in the pods, she did find herself naturally drawn towards 31-year-old Fran Raad and 29-year-old Brian Villalba. She thought the former was a blend of challenging and witty, whereas the latter had an almost extraordinary, intangible ability to make her feel comfortable and at ease without even trying. Therefore, she was quick to zero in on the younger amateur soccer player, hoping he shared her sentiments, which he did, despite also forming a bond with Wanda Gonzalez.

Morena had no idea Brian was seeing Wanda until she asked him about his dates herself, only to then get annoyed because she didn’t want to feel as if the experiment was a competition. She claimed she really admired the 25-year-old model, yet couldn’t help but notice their differences and bring attention to the fact that the younger woman had initially seemed set on Fran. In fact, as days passed, she wrote Brian a goodbye letter, decided to stay when he expressed continued interest, and shared the details of Wanda’s connections with their mutual prospect. In the end, though, Brian chose the one he believed was the perfect fit for him and parted ways with Morena in a note.

Morena Ratti Has Found a Great Balance Between Her Personal and Professional Life

Although Morena grew up in an affluent, suburban neighborhood of Recoleta in Buenos Aires, Argentina, thanks to her family being relatively well-off, she prides herself on her own intelligence. As per her accounts, her father hailed from “the hood” but worked hard to get out, so he instilled in her and her siblings the significance of ambition, education, motivation, and street smarts. Therefore, she followed in his footsteps in terms of how he navigated life, leading her to pursue her passion with a Bachelor’s degree in Architecture, only to later realize she wanted to do much more. That’s when she began dabbling around a little, ultimately finding her calling as a Financial Market Analyst.

From what we can tell, Morena shares a really tight-knit relationship with her entire family to this day. So, whenever she is not focused on her career as a rising professional in the finance world, she seems to make a point of spending as much quality time with them as possible. Apart from that, the Buenos Aires native is also an extreme sports enthusiast, often participating in activities such as skiing and skydiving. She is a frequent traveler, too, making the most of her time and resources to explore the world to satisfy her wanderlust. In fact, she appears to have spent a lot of time in Los Angeles, California, in 2021, and Mexico in 2022. She has even visited the Pire-Hue Ski Lodge in Río Negro in July 2022, the Cerro Chapelco Ski Resort in Patagonia in June 2024, and many other areas of her homeland over the years. Moreover, she has been to Colombia, France, Spain, Puerto Rico, and many other cities across the US, including Aspen, Las Vegas, and New York.

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