Andrea Saiz: Where is the Love is Blind Argentina Season 2 Star Now?

Andrea Saiz has been a hopeless romantic for as long as she can remember, dreaming of her perfect wedding, a monogamous husband, their beautiful home, and an affectionate family. Therefore, when her only relationship of 4 long years with a man she believed was her forever partner crumbled apart after she proposed, she chose to step away from dating for a while. She worked on herself, realized her value, and built a fulfilling life before deciding she was ready for not just a romance but also a marriage, driving her to apply for ‘Love is Blind: Argentina’ season 2.

Andrea Saiz Developed 2 Strong Connections But Walked Away Alone

From the very first day of the experiment, 35-year-old Andrea Saiz was hopeful about meeting somebody who shared her belief system, core values, and family-oriented thinking. Little did she know she would find it in two drastically different men: the witty yet reserved 40-year-old Walter Oliveira and the romantically intense 39-year-old Leandro Jacinto. It’s thus no surprise that when the bubbly, sweet young woman returned to the lounge at the end of all her dates, she couldn’t help but express her conviction that she had indeed met her husband in the pods.

Thankfully, Andrea’s top choices shared a similar sentiment, enabling them to continue gradually getting to know one another until an honest mistake began to raise doubts. After she mistakenly identified Leandro as Walter one day, she profusely apologized, but it still made the former wonder whether she was being honest or just sweet-talking. She did her best to smooth things over, but his doubts sadly lingered because she was maintaining her other connection, which resulted in him deciding to back away for good. That’s when she and Walter went all-in, only for her to soon see red flags in the way he brought up his ex-girlfriend more than once and handled a small conflict between them. So, she realized it would be best if she walked away the same way she came, proudly single.

Andrea Saiz is a Successful Education Industry Professional

Andrea was reportedly just a young girl growing up in Buenos Aires, Argentina, when she developed a keen passion for education, driving her resolve to pursue a career in the same. Hence, as soon as she graduated from high school in 2008, she enrolled at the Madre María Luisa Clarac Higher Institute of Training to study to become a Primary School Teacher. She subsequently gained extensive knowledge through firsthand experience before eventually obtaining her Bachelor’s degree in Education Sciences from the University of Morón. She had actually kick-started her career as a Primary School Teacher back in 2012, only to navigate the position at various institutions for the ensuing decade before really exploring her wings and finding her calling in the world of education publishing.

Andrea served as a Freelance Editor at Fundación Dale for roughly 8 months in 2023, all the while also having worked as a contracted author at Edelvives Mexico publishing for 4 months. Then, she held two separate part-time positions as a Student Mentor/Student Supervisor before finally devoting all her attention and energy to her work at Santillana Argentina. The company is an educational publication where she has been employed since 2o18, with her current position being the Pedagogical editor and content coordinator. Her aim now is to transport her beloved level to the next stage, making her participate in projects related to digital education, content development for educational platforms, and the design of learning experiences.

Andrea Saiz is Currently Focusing on Quality Time With Loved Ones

Hailing from a reportedly tight-knit family, Andrea has been able to maintain positive connections with nearly her entire family, making her a proud daughter, sibling, aunt, and support system to her loved ones. Her own child was her beloved dog, but he sadly passed away a few years ago, and the heartbreak of it still affects her, which is just one of the reasons she hasn’t been able to get her second room since then. As for the comparison of the two, they went shopping together, and she loved maintaining her personal connections, all the while keeping his humility and kindness in exchange for their unwavering support in hell.

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