Walter Oliveira: Where is the Love is Blind Argentina Season 2 Star Now?

Since Walter Sebastián Oliveira has never shied away from working hard, he has admittedly managed to become rather successful and secure a great position in his career. In fact, he proudly claimed in Netflix’s ‘Love is Blind: Argentina’ season 2 that he is perfectly content with his day-to-day life, but he knows he is missing a life partner with whom he could share his experiences. That’s why he chose to enlist in this reality dating series, determined to open up his heart, find someone with similar values, build an empire with her, and have a family.

Walter Oliveira Couldn’t See Eye to Eye With His Chosen Pick About Being Friends With Exes

With Walter Oliveira and Andrea Saiz being one another’s 8th date out of 16 on the very first day of the pods, they were genuinely in a flow by the time they had gotten to each other. They were thus able to have a very candid, comfortable conversation, making the 35-year-old Educational Book Publisher even wonder in the Women’s Lounge if she was already starting to fall in love. However, it was their second date that really solidified things for him as they were able to dive into their familial relationships, their love for dogs, and their future expectations.

Walter and Andrea could genuinely see a future together as they continued exploring their connection, but everything changed when he shared that he was still close friends with an ex-girlfriend. His date made a casual – but not really – joke about being uncomfortable with such a situation, which angered him as he felt like he was being asked to erase a part of his past. They settled things after a contentious discussion, yet she came to believe his handling of their conflict was just too much and that he didn’t understand her. That’s especially because he gave her a book he had penned after his split with the girlfriend-turned-friend, which she essentially deemed a love letter and not an expressive outlet. Therefore, they both walked away from the experiment as single as they had arrived.

Walter Oliveira is Incredibly Successful in the Corporate World

Since Walter comes from humble beginnings, he knew the significance of finance and money from an early age, driving him to pursue a career in the same field. In fact, as soon as he graduated from high school, he had kick-started his career as an Analyst at BNP Paribas Cardif, where he served for three years before deciding to pursue further education. He enrolled at Universidad Argentina de la Empresa (The Argentine University of Enterprise) in 2008 and earned his Bachelor’s degree in Auditing with full credits in 2014. During this period, though, he continued to work. He served as a Senior External Auditor at KPMG Argentina from 2008 to 2010, before moving to a Senior Internal Audit Analyst role at Telecom Argentina from 2010 to 2016. He truly enjoyed the trajectory he was on.

Walter subsequently took on the role of a Senior Internal Auditor at Fate Saici for a year, helping him spread his wings. He earned a spot at Cablevisión Fibertel as an Internal Control Compliance Supervisor (SOX) in 2017, just to jump ship a little over a year later to join Grupo Clarín as the Head of Internal Audit & Compliance. He worked there for over 4 years, and then landed an opportunity at Unilever as the Head of Internal Audit, Risk Management & Internal Control Administration (of the entire South Latam region). However, since February 2023, he has proudly been serving as an Internal Audit Manager at GCDI, specializing in asset management, economics, finance, internal and external control, and technical operations. So, he believes his greatest strength is his ability to handle a wide range of responsibilities in high-pressure situations, all the while maintaining an analytical, results-oriented approach.

Walter Oliveira is Leading His Best Life Today

While Walter has never hidden the fact that he hails from humble beginnings, he does prefer to keep his family and personal life well away from the spotlight for personal reasons. Hence, all we know is that his parents did their best to provide for him and his siblings, even when they didn’t have the best resources, which is part of why he has always been ambitious. So, today, the 41-year-old works hard and plays hard, making the best of his life while spending quality time with his parents, siblings, 2 nephews, and other loved ones. Moreover, the Buenos Aires resident enjoys traveling the world as much as possible, with his most recent trip being to Miami, Florida, in March 2026. Apart from that, he has also been to Austria, Brazil, England, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, Peru, Romania, Spain, and Turkey over the years. We should mention that Walter was a dog dad to an adorable pup named Beto until a few years ago, but he hasn’t been able to adopt another one since losing him.

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