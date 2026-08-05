Amanda Kloots’ Net Worth: How Rich is the TV Personality?

Amanda Kloots has long been a woman of many hats, dabbling in acting, dancing, fitness instruction, hosting, modeling, public life, television, and family life. She hails from sheltered, suburban Ohio, but has joyfully been part of the entertainment industry since she became an adult, knowing that’s where her passion lies. So now, her tight-knit friendship with reality star turned content creator Harry Jowsey and her appearance on Netflix’s ‘Let’s Marry Harry’ are only propelling her into the limelight once again.

How Did Amanda Kloots Earn Her Money?

Since Amanda knew from an early age that she wanted to pursue a career as a dancer, entertainer, and performer, she took a big leap of faith and moved to New York at 18. She even enrolled in a 2-year program to hone her skills, unaware she would get her big break two days before graduation by booking a national tour of the musical comedy ’42nd Street.’ The young woman then decided to try for Broadway, all the while hustling to make ends meet – whether it be a spray tan artist, party princess, or bat mitzvah dancer, she proudly held all titles.

Amanda’s dream became a reality when she landed a spot with the Radio City Rockettes dance company and then secured several different roles in Broadway ensemble musicals over the years. According to records, she showcased her talents in ‘Good Vibrations’ in 2005, ‘Young Frankenstein’ in 2008, ‘Follies’ in 2011, and ‘Bullets Over Broadway’ in 2014, among others. Around the same time in the mid-2010s, she also developed a genuine passion for health and fitness, which led her to establish a jump-rope workout method called AK! Rope in 2016.

Amanda gradually developed classes and training sessions around her jump-rope exercise, which ultimately led her to launch a digital brand named Amanda Kloots Fitness. As time passed, she expanded her business to comprise not only AK! Rope, but also cross-training, dance movements, and full-body workouts to help clients figure out what suits them best. From what we can tell, she was happily active on Broadway throughout this period, only stepping away around 2018 after 16 long years to focus on her family and other endeavors.

Amanda sadly lost her husband, fellow Broadway star Nick Cordero, to COVID-19 in 2020, so she subsequently returned to work in full force to provide for herself and her then 1-year-old son. She served as a guest host on CBS’ daytime talk show ‘The Talk’ in 2020 before evolving into a permanent co-host in 2021 and proudly maintaining the position until the show ended in 2024. During this period, she even released her memoir ‘Live Your Life,’ competed on ABC’s ‘Dancing With the Stars’ season 30, and made her acting debut in CBS’ television film ‘Fit for Christmas.’

Amanda also appeared in CBS’ sitcom ‘The Neighborhood’ in 2023 before landing guest roles in CBS’ soap opera ‘The Bold & the Beautiful’ and CBS’ police procedural drama ‘Blue Bloods’ in 2024. As if that’s not enough, she has garnered a significant following across all social media platforms over the years, thanks to her hard work as a performer, fitness instructor, and public personality. We should also mention that she spread her wings to launch a podcast of her own on August 5, 2026, titled ‘Good Grief Podcast,’ where she discusses grief and joy after loss with several guests.

Amanda Kloots Net Worth

Amanda Kloots is undeniably successful, considering all she has achieved since she kick-started her career nearly 25 years ago, and the wealth she has accumulated reflects the same. From what we can tell, based on her innate skills, the market value, and the roles she secured back in the early 2000s, she was likely taking home $50,000 per year as a rising Broadway performer. This sum may have increased to $70,000 once she gained experience, and then could have continued rising until she was earning $120,000 to $140,000 per year by the time the mid-2010s rolled around.

Unfortunately, it’s hard to calculate Amanda’s gains from her global digital fitness brand, Amanda Kloots Fitness, owing to a lack of publicly available information on client details and sales. Similarly, it’s difficult to ascertain precisely how much she has bagged in her stints as a television actor/competitor over the years since she prefers to keep such financial details private. However, we do know that CBS reportedly paid her roughly $500,000 per year for her role as a co-host on ‘The Talk,’ meaning she walked away with over $2 million over 4 years in the role. Thus, taking into account all these factors, along with her potential assets, investments, returns, social media brand deals, and expenses as a single mother living in Los Angeles, California, we believe the Emmy-nominated host, as well as a New York Times bestseller, has a net worth of close to $5 million.

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