Sonny Henty: Where is Harry Jowsey’s Friend Now?

In Netflix’s ‘Let’s Marry Harry’, during the first few episodes and the opening round of eliminations, it was three of the people Harry Jowsey trusted the most who made choices for him. One of them was Sonny Fenty, a man Harry had often described as his best friend and explained that their friendship went back many years. Sonny had been by Harry’s side after seeing many different sides of him over the years and was excited to see him step into this new chapter of his life. He even recognized Harry’s old patterns and was not afraid to call him out on them whenever needed, which really helped keep him grounded throughout the experience.

Sonny Henty Was Instrumental in Guiding Harry Jowsey to Find the Right Partner

Sonny Henty was born in Lewisham, London, and grew up in South East London. According to some reports, he started boxing at the age of 10 and went on to win three English amateur titles. Sonny met Harry much later in life when the two were introduced at a dinner organized by Sonny’s wife, Andrea Henty. Sonny recalled that Harry had been trying to flirt with one of his friends while sitting beside him, and what started as a casual encounter soon turned into a close friendship.

Over the years, they remained by each other’s side through many highs and lows. In fact, Harry became the godfather of Sonny’s son. Harry also shared that Sonny stood by him after his father passed away, which was one of the reasons his opinion meant so much, as he chose the person he wanted to marry. Throughout the process, Sonny never tried to impose his decisions on Harry but often guided him in the right direction. He was always encouraging him to stay true to himself and follow his heart.

Sonny Henty is Successfully Running Many Businesses at the Same Time Today

After enjoying success as an amateur boxer, Sonny Henty turned professional in 2012 and competed in two professional bouts before deciding to pursue other opportunities. He later moved into modeling and was represented by Priscilla’s Model Management, which helped him make a career in the fashion industry. As his interests expanded, Sonny also began exploring entrepreneurship and the creative arts. In April 2017, he became the President of BOMANE INC, the business he founded with his wife, Andrea Henty. The couple launched the luxury salon as a joint venture, with Andrea leading the creative side while Sonny earned a cosmetology license himself so he could help run the business and oversee its operations.

In February 2018, Sonny also started working as an artist under the name Mr Nice. Since then, he has created more than 30 original art pieces under his banner, Art by Mr. Nice, and is building another creative avenue alongside his business ventures. Later that year, in 2018, he became the owner of Stoned Jewelry, a Beverly Hills-based jewelry brand. In 2019, Sonny added another venture to his portfolio by becoming the co-owner of Line One Hair in Los Angeles, a company specializing in premium hair products and extensions. His entrepreneurial journey continued in 2020 when he co-founded Protorc Wellness, a wellness brand focused on health and recovery products.

In April 2021, he expanded into the beauty supply industry by acquiring Beauty Tech Distribution, a Beverly Hills-based company that distributes products and equipment to salons and beauty professionals. Today, Sonny manages all these businesses under his name and even has a website as a one-stop hub for the brand he has built. He has traversed many different paths and seems to have found his way in creating services and assets that truly speak to him.

Sonny Henty is Preparing for the Arrival of a Second Baby With His Wife

Sonny Henty found love with hairstylist Andrea “Drea” Jaclyn after the two met at a Los Angeles nightspot in 2014. It was Andrea who first came up with the idea of opening a hair salon. Although Sonny was not initially drawn to the beauty industry, he took a leap of faith and enthusiastically joined her in building the business together. The couple tied the knot on July 9, 2017, and have continued to support one another in both their personal and professional lives.

In 2023, they welcomed their son, Rocky, into the family. Their family continued to grow when Andrea announced in April 2026 that she was expecting their daughter. Outside of work, Sonny enjoys an outdoorsy lifestyle and has gradually traded boxing for golf, which has become one of his favorite pastimes. He is also an avid dog lover and has shared his home with several pets over the years, and they are an important part of his family life.

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