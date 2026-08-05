Harry Jowsey’s Net Worth: How Rich is the Netflix Star?

While Harry Jowsey admits he has had quite a reputation as a playboy and womanizer owing to his many public relationships over the past few years, he has since turned over a new leaf. He’d claimed in his episode of ‘Call Her Daddy’ in 2023 that he was ready to settle down and find a wife, only for him to then follow through with his own personal show on Netflix titled ‘Let’s Marry Harry.’ However, with his many reality television stints, public appearances, and other professional endeavors, we can’t help but be curious about his overall career trajectory as well as his net worth.

How Did Harry Jowsey Earn His Money?

Harry Jowsey was reportedly just a young boy growing up between a farm in Queensland, Australia, and the suburbs of New Zealand when he first developed a passion for the world of entertainment. Therefore, he knew he wanted to pursue a career in the same field, which is why he ultimately decided to drop out of university around halfway through a double degree in art and business. He made his television debut at age 21 on the Kiwi dating series’ Heartbreak Island,’ where he not only fell for fellow contestant Georgia Bryers but also won the $100,000 grand prize with her.

Harry had no idea at the time that he would soon go global as he was cast on Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle’ season 1 (2020), where his turbulent romance with Francesca Farago began. While he and Francesca broke up in 2021 for good, he did walk away with $7,500 from the show — the prize pot at the end was $75,000, which the 10 finalists chose to split amongst them. He then participated in MTV’s ‘Match Me If You Can’ that same year, followed by stints on Netflix’s ‘Floor is Lava’ season 2 in 2022 and Network 10’s ‘The Amazing Race Australia 7’ in 2023.

Harry also embraced the opportunity to compete on ABC’s ‘Dancing with the Stars’ season 32 in 2023, where he was partnered with first-time pro Rylee Arnold and finished in sixth place. It was rumored that after a 2021 summer fling with Julia Rose and a romance-turned-friendship with Georgia Hassarati, he dated his dancing partner, yet they never confirmed or denied it. He then starred in Netflix’s ‘Perfect Match’ season 2 in 2024 (filmed roughly a year prior in early 2023), which revealed his brief romantic involvement with ‘Love Is Blind’ alum, Jessica Vestal.

With Harry’s perpetual interest in the world of entertainment, his rising public standing thanks to all his work, and his growing reputation by the early mid-2020s, he became a star in every sense. He even made his acting debut in September 2025 as Jimmy in the Netflix original romantic comedy film ‘The Wrong Paris,’ all the while also continuing to run a podcast and serve as a content creator. As of writing, the 29-year-old is the host of ‘Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey,’ with 5.1 million TikTok followers, 4.7 million Instagram followers, 501k YouTube subscribers, and 154k X followers.

Harry Jowsey’s Net Worth

Considering all of Harry’s personal experiences, professional endeavors, and public perception over the past decade, it goes without saying that he has managed to accumulate significant wealth. His primary source of income has likely been a split among his reality show appearances, his long-running podcast, and his success as a content creator across social media. After all, his stint on every competition/dating show he has participated in has been very lucrative both financially and in terms of exposure, plus he must have signed a significant payment-based or profit-related contract for Netflix’s ‘Let’s Marry Harry.’

As if that’s not enough, Harry’s earlier podcast ‘Tap In w/ Harry Jowsey’ and his current podcast ‘Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey’ have featured many brand sponsors over time. These include Helix, Liquid IV, Manscaped, Ticketmaster, VersusGame, among many others, plus we should mention his current podcast runs under the banner of Alex Cooper’s The Unwell Network. It’s also imperative to note that his social media following makes him more than eligible for the Creator Fund, so he likely earns an average of $0.04-$0.06 per 1,000 views across all platforms. Harry’s official YouTube channel has 440,067 views as of writing, whereas his channel for ‘Boyfriend Material with Harry Jowsey’ has 18,035,889 views, bringing the total to 18,475,956 views. Thus, per our conservative calculations, his net income from this platform alone is roughly over $1.1 million.

As for Harry’s yields from Instagram and TikTok, we estimate he gets at least 4 million impressions per post and uploads at least 2 posts per week, which could amount to $3 million over the years. There are also brand deals/sponsorships we need to consider, especially given that he has worked with big businesses such as Amazon, Arby’s, Fashion Nova, and Partón Tequila, among several others, over the years. As if that’s not enough, he has also potentially earned a lot through his work as the co-founder of a skincare brand called Pash, as a model for brands like Loewe and White Fox, and as a guest star in the music video for Shakira’s hit single “Soltera.” Taking all these factors into account, along with his likely assets, investments, returns, and expenses as a Los Angeles-based public personality, we estimate his net worth to be close to $10 million.

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