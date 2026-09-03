Adam Sandler needs no introduction. The actor has carved his own niche in Hollywood by starring in some of the finest comedy films that have the perfect blend of humor and emotion. Whether it’s portraying a carefree singer in ‘The Wedding Singer’ or a doting father in the recent Netflix hit ‘You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah,’ the actor always leaves an indelible mark on the audience. But Sandler’s talents are not limited to just comedy.

From showcasing his goofy charm in his early breakout films like ‘Billy Madison’ and ‘Happy Gilmore,’ to giving nuanced performances in ‘Punch-Drunk Love’ and ‘Hustle,’ the actor has repeatedly proven his versatility. With such incredible filmography, Sandler’s new projects are always highly anticipated by the audience. If you, too, are curious to know about the actor’s upcoming films, we have got you covered!

1. Time Out (2026)

Sandler will star alongside Steve Zahn, Willem Dafoe, F. Murray Abraham, and Gaby Hoffmann in the upcoming Netflix thriller movie ‘Time Out.’ Scott Cooper will direct the feature, which is based on the French film ‘L’Emploi du temps’ by Laurent Cantet and Robin Campillo. Cooper also adapted the screenplay. The story follows Vincent, who, after being fired from his job, can’t bring himself to tell his wife and family. He spins a web of lies and creates an investment scheme, and the deception threatens to overwhelm his life. Filming has wrapped. A release date is awaited, though it will arrive in 2026.

2. Grown Ups 3 (TBA)

‘Grown Ups 3’ is filming in Vancouver, British Columbia. Kyle Newacheck is directing this one, which is being backed by Netflix. Sandler, Fred Wolf, and Tim Herlihy wrote the story, which centers on the longtime best friends who finally have the freedom to embark on their ultimate adventure together, now that their children are adults. Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello, and David Spade will be back in their respective characters. The rest of the cast includes Steve Buscemi, Bailee Madison, Sadie Sandler, Jackie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Julie Bowen, Cheri Oteri, Deon Cole, Tim Meadows, Nick Swardson, Shaquille O’Neal, Nadji Jeter, Alexys Nycole Sanchez, Jake Goldberg, Ada-Nicole Sanger, Kamil McFadden, Colin Quinn, and Ellen Cleghorne. It remains to be seen whether Rob Schneider will return, though he was not there in the second part.

3. Leo 2 (TBA)

Sandler is expected to return to voice Leo, the lizard in ‘Leo 2,’ the sequel to the hit Netflix animated movie ‘Leo.’ Sandler wrote the story, which is under wraps, and the project has reached the pre-production stage. The rest of the voice cast includes Rob Schneider, Jason Alexander, Sadie Sandler, Bill Burr, and Nick Swardson. A director has yet to be announced.

4. Untitled Film with Josh Safdie (TBA)

Sandler is going to be seen in a yet-untitled Netflix movie written and directed by Josh Safdie of the Safdie brothers. The film is set against the backdrop of high-end sports card collections in the 1990s and follows a retired Baseball pitcher who tries to make a comeback. Meanwhile, a sports memorabilia agent tries to capitalize on his success. Sandler is cast along with Megan Thee Stallion, Eminem, Steve Harvey, and Lil’ Wayne. The project marks the second feature-film collaboration of the actor with the Safdie Brothers after the 2019 crime thriller ‘Uncut Gems.’ More details regarding this project are awaited.

Read More: Is Netflix’s Hustle Based on a True Story?