Al Pacino, an illustrious name that instantly conjures visions of cinematic brilliance, has graced Hollywood with his unparalleled talent for over six decades. Pacino’s ascent from New York’s hustle to Hollywood’s shimmer is a story of legend emerging from the vibrant streets of Manhattan, New York City. From his masterful portrayal of Michael Corleone in ‘The Godfather’ film series to the power-hungry Tony Montana in ‘Scarface,’ Pacino’s versatility is, simply put, unmatched. Beyond entertaining, his performances have become iconic, gifting him a coveted Academy Award, multiple Tony honors, and the prestigious National Medal of Arts.

Whether stepping into the shoes of a gangster, a relentless detective, or a compelling lawyer, Pacino’s dedication to his characters remains awe-inspiring, captivating audiences globally. As we reminisce about his treasure trove of cinematic gems, anticipation naturally builds regarding his forthcoming endeavors. So, for those spellbound by Pacino’s artistry and eagerly anticipating his next cinematic venture, here’s a sneak peek into the future projects of the venerable actor!

1. Maserati: The Brothers (2026)

‘Maserati: The Brothers,’ helmed by Bobby Moresco, is a biographical sports drama chronicling the life of the Maserati brothers, including the founding of the company, their rise to fame as one of the bigwigs of luxury sports car manufacturers, and their rivalry with Ferrari and Lamborghini. Pacino will star alongside Jessica Alba, Anthony Hopkins, Michele Morrone, and Andy Garcia. The additional cast includes Salvatore Esposito, Lorenzo de Moor, and Victoria Sophia. Pacino will play businessman Vincenzo Vaccaro, who supported the Maserati family and invested in the early days of the company. Morrone will play Alfieri Maserati, Hopkins will play Luca Antonelli, Alba will play Sandra, and Garcia will play Mr. Rossini. Amanda Moresco and Stefano Torrisi wrote the script. Currently undergoing post-production, the movie will be released in 2026, although a specific release date is awaited. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Billy Knight (TBA)

‘Billy Knight’ is an upcoming indie drama film that will mark the feature film debut of writer-director Alec Griffen Roth. The film is set to feature the legendary Al Pacino, alongside ‘Stranger Things’ star Charlie Heaton and Diana Silvers, known for her performances in ‘Space Force’ and ‘Booksmart.’ Also co-starring are Patrick Schwarzenegger, Angela Sarafyan, Elsie Hewitt, and Sophia Bui. The plot revolves around grad school students Alex and Emily, who aspire to be filmmakers. Alex is also dealing with the grief of losing his father, a failed screenwriter. The only legacy his father left behind is a handkerchief with the name “Billy Knight” embroidered on it and a box of unfinished scripts. This leads Alex on a magical Hollywood adventure to uncover the mystery of “Billy Knight,” blurring the lines between fiction and reality. The film was screened at the Torino Film Festival in November 2025 and was scheduled for release in August 2026. You can watch the teaser here.

3. Killing Castro (TBA)

‘Killing Castro’ is a historical drama helmed by Eif Rivera based on a script by Thomas DeGrezia, Leon Hendrix, and Colin Bateman. We will see the film from the perspective of a rookie FBI agent (undercover) who has to keep Fidel Castro safe after the latter comes to the US in 1960 for his first speech at the United Nations General Assembly after winning the Cuban revolution. Fidel is invited by Malcolm X to stay at a hotel, but upon facing hostility there, he arrives at the famed Hotel Theresa in Harlem. The agent, whose original mission was to investigate Malcolm X, is thus told to keep Fidel from being killed by the Italian mafia and/or the CIA. How the agent tries to pull off an objective of such a magnitude is what the film will entail. Other than Pacino, the cast includes Alexander Ludwig, Titus Welliver, KiKi Layne, Paul Ben-Victor, Frankie Faison, Diego Calva, Logan Marshall-Green, Ron Livingston, Xolo Maridueña, and Nicole Beharie. The movie premiered at the Tribeca Festival on June 9, 2026, and awaits a release date.

4. Easy’s Waltz (TBA)

‘Easy’s Waltz’ is an upcoming drama film directed by ‘True Detective’ creator Nic Pizzolatto, marking his feature film directorial debut. Pizzolatto wrote the screenplay, with Margot Hand serving as the producer. Set against the vibrant backdrop of Las Vegas, the film is described as a blend of ‘Swingers’ and ‘A Star is Born.’ The narrative follows a down-on-his-luck comedian-crooner as he navigates the challenges of modern Las Vegas, interacting with old-school Vegas personalities who have graced the Strip for years.

Vince Vaughn takes on the role of the struggling comedian, while the legendary Pacino, Michelle Monaghan, Cobie Smulders, Sophia Ali, Shania Twain, Shane Gillis, Mary Steenburgen, Kate Mara, Timothy Simons, Fred Melamed, and ‘Red Rocket’ star Simon Rex complete the main cast. The film had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2025, but it is currently looking for distribution.

5. Father Joe (TBA)

Al Pacino will star alongside Kiefer Sutherland and Ever Anderson in Barthélémy Grossmann’s action thriller movie ‘Father Joe.’ Written by Luc Besson, the story is set in 1990s Manhattan and follows Father Joe (Sutherland), a man of faith, who wages a violent war against the city’s criminal underworld. Pacino plays a powerful mob boss whose empire collides with Father Joe’s crusade. Anderson plays a young woman caught between danger and redemption under Joe’s guidance. The cast also includes Michael Rispoli, Erik Palladino, Fred Melamed, and Chris Tardio. The movie has completed post-production and will have its world premiere out of competition at the 83rd Venice International Film Festival on 5 September, 2026. A theatrical release date is awaited.

6. Lear Rex (TBA)

Written and directed by Bernard Rose, ‘Lear Rex’ is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragic play ‘King Lear.’ Pacino will play the role of King Lear, who divides his land among his two elder daughters, Regan and Cordelia, played by Rachel Brosnahan and Ariana DeBose, rejecting his youngest, Goneril, played by Jessica Chastain. Unfortunately, the elder sisters strip Lear of his power, take control of the kingdom, and abandon him to a wasteland. The rest of the cast includes Peter Dinklage, Ted Levine, Chris Messina, Danny Huston, Stephen Dorff, and LaKeith Stanfield. Currently in its post-production stage, ‘Lear Rex’ has yet to get a release date.

7. Captivated (TBA)

‘Captivated’ is a crime thriller in which Pacino will star as a mob boss. Directed by Dito Montiel and based on a script by Michael Mammoliti and Robin Shushan, the film also stars Katie Holmes and Sunny Suljic. Meadow Walker and Dermot Mulroney are also believed to be part of the cast. Suljic will play the younger version of Calabrian mafia boss Saro Mammoliti, while Pacino will play the older version. The film is based on the true events that occurred in 1973 and follows Saro, who kidnapped the grandson of Jean Paul Getty, one of the world’s richest men at the time. However, Saro eventually compromises his organization after falling for the kidnapped kid’s mother while negotiating ransoms. Mammoliti, who penned the script, is the nephew of Saro and had been working on the script for a long time, one that dealt with his uncle falling for a woman named Abigail Harris, the victim’s mother. Holmes will play Harris’s counterpart in the film (named Gail Getty). Filming appears to have wrapped, and further details about the release are awaited.

8. Assassination (TBA)

‘Assassination’ is an upcoming thriller film directed by Barry Levinson. The film, written by Sam Bromell and David Mamet, delves into the fateful murder of former US President John F. Kennedy, reimagining his death as a hit ordered by Chicago mob kingpin Sam Giancana. This audacious plot twist suggests that the assassination was payback for JFK’s attempts to undermine the mob, especially after they had played a significant role in getting him elected. This intriguing perspective on the assassination is further intensified by the fact that the script’s co-writer, Nicholas Celozzi, is Giancana’s grandnephew, adding a layer of personal connection to the narrative.

Pacino will play Tony Accardo, a senior mob boss. He is joined by a stellar cast that includes John Travolta, Shia LaBeouf, Viggo Mortensen, Rebecca Pidgeon, and Courtney Love. New additions are Brendan Fraser, Bryan Cranston, and Jessica Chastain, who will play Dorothy Kilgallen, the first female crime reporter in America. Given the magnitude of the project and the talent involved, audiences can expect a riveting cinematic experience that delves deep into one of America’s most debated historical events. This film is currently in its pre-production stage, and further details about its filming and potential year of release are awaited.

Read More: Is Scarface a True Story?