Arnold Schwarzenegger, a name synonymous with Hollywood stardom and iconic action films, began his remarkable career with humble origins. Born in Austria in 1947, Schwarzenegger rose to prominence as a bodybuilder, winning the prestigious Mr. Olympia contest multiple times in the 1970s. His journey in the world of cinema commenced with a bang in 1970 when he made his first movie appearance in the low-budget film ‘Hercules in New York.’ However, it was his breakthrough role as the relentless cyborg assassin in James Cameron’s 1984 sci-fi classic, ‘The Terminator,’ that catapulted him to international fame and established him as an action superstar. His career boasts a slew of major appearances in blockbuster hits, including ‘Predator,’ ‘Total Recall,’ ‘Terminator 2: Judgment Day,’ and ‘True Lies,’ showcasing his immense versatility as an actor. Beyond his action-hero persona, he also ventured into comedy with films like ‘Twins’ and ‘Kindergarten Cop.’

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s indelible mark on the entertainment industry and his enduring legacy as an actor, bodybuilder, and politician continue to inspire generations worldwide. Get ready to mark your calendars because here’s a tantalizing glimpse of what the action legend has in store for his fans with his upcoming projects.

1. The Man with the Bag (December 2, 2026)

To be directed by Adam Shankman, this Amazon MGM Studios-backed Christmas action comedy stars Schwarzenegger and Alan Ritchson. Based on a script by Allan Rice, the movie follows Santa, who takes him to his Naughty list and reaches out to a former thief named Vince for help in finding his stolen magic bag. Schwarzenegger, whose last holiday venture was ‘Jingle All The Way’ (1996), is going to play Santa, while Ritchson, of Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Reacher’ fame, will play Vince. The rest of the cast includes Awkwafina, Jane Krakowski, Karren Karagulian, Ken Jeong, Adrian Martinez, Murray Hill, Roger Bart, Kyle Mooney, and Liza Koshy. The movie has completed post-production and will be released on December 2, 2026.

2. Kung Fury 2 (TBA)

‘Kung Fury 2’ is an upcoming martial arts comedy film directed by David Sandberg and based on a script by Sandberg and Tyler Burton Smith. It serves as a sequel to his 2015 featurette, ‘Kung Fury.’ The star-studded cast includes Arnold Schwarzenegger as The President alongside Sandberg himself, with David Hasselhoff, Michael Fassbender, Alexandra Shipp, Louis Emerick, and Jorma Taccone. The story is set in 1985, where Kung Fury and his Thundercops safeguard Miami from evil, with Adolf Hitler as their ultimate foe.

However, when a tragic event leads to the disbandment of the Thundercops, a new mysterious villain emerges to aid Hitler in his quest for the ultimate weapon. To save his friends, protect the Miami Kung Fu Academy, and defeat this new evil, Kung Fury embarks on a time-bending adventure through space and time. The film has completed post-production and is yet to receive a release date.

3. The Kellys (TBA)

Schwarzenegger, Geena Davis, Noomi Rapace, Liam Hemsworth, and Kelsey Asbille will star in the upcoming Amazon MGM movie ‘The Kellys.’ The action is being helmed by Brad Peyton, based on a screenplay by Tze Chun. The story follows Jack Kelly, a disgraced NYC cop whose wife, Molly, is taken hostage by terrorists inside an old armory building, forcing him to join forces with the people he fears most to save her: his family. The cast also includes Abby Elliott, Laz Alonso, Michael Biehn, Dan Fogler, Ron Funches, and Roland Møller. Currently undergoing production, the Prime Video movie awaits a release date.

4. King Conan (TBA)

Schwarzenegger will finally be back as Conan for Christopher McQuarrie’s fantasy action-adventure movie ‘King Conan,’ the next installment in the beloved franchise, based on Robert E. Howard’s character, sword-wielding Conan the Barbarian. 20th Century Studios is backing the project. The story follows Conan, after forty years as king, who is forced out of his kingdom but returns to face conflict, violence, magic, and creatures. The movie is currently in pre-production, and more details are awaited.

5. Breakout (TBA)

‘Breakout‘ is an eagerly awaited action thriller, with Scott Waugh set to direct based a script by Nicole D’Ovidio and Richard D’Ovidio. The gripping plot revolves around Terry Reynolds, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who embarks on a daring jailbreak mission when his stepson, Daniel, is wrongfully imprisoned in a foreign land, facing a harrowing 25-year sentence. As Reynolds races against time to rescue Daniel, he must outwit an overzealous prison warden to secure their escape and evade capture as they attempt to flee the country. Currently in the pre-production stage, ‘Breakout’ promises to deliver heart-pounding action and suspense.

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