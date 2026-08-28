Bradley Cooper is a part of Hollywood’s A-list as a versatile actor and filmmaker with a remarkable career that spans several decades. Born on January 5, 1975, in Pennsylvania, Cooper’s journey to stardom began with humble roots, gradually ascending to become one of the industry’s most celebrated talents. The actor made his first notable appearance in the television series ‘Sex and the City’ in 1999, but it was his role as Will Tippin in the hit TV series ‘Alias’ (2001-2006) that brought him immense recognition. His transition to the big screen came with the 2001 film ‘Wet Hot American Summer,’ marking the inception of a flourishing movie career.

Cooper had his breakthrough with his portrayal of Phil Wenneck in the wildly successful ‘The Hangover’ trilogy. This role catapulted him to stardom and cemented his status as a leading man in the industry. His exceptional talent earned him numerous accolades, with the pinnacle being his four Academy Award nominations for his outstanding performances in ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ (2012), ‘American Hustle‘ (2013), ‘American Sniper’ (2014), and ‘A Star Is Born’ (2018). Additionally, he received critical acclaim for his directorial debut, ‘A Star Is Born,’ showcasing his multifaceted abilities in the film industry.

Cooper’s career is a testament to his dedication and remarkable talent, making him a beloved figure in Hollywood and an inspiration to aspiring actors and filmmakers worldwide. If his recent performances have left you eager for more of his work, be sure to explore his upcoming projects listed below.

1. Ally (2027)

Cooper is part of the voice cast of Bong Joon Ho’s upcoming animated movie ‘Ally.’ He wrote the screenplay with Jason Yu. As per the official synopsis, the story centers on “Ally, a curious and endearing piglet squid living in the uncharted depths of the South Pacific Ocean. She dreams of one day seeing the sun and becoming the star of a wildlife documentary. But when a mysterious aircraft sinks into the ocean, her peaceful world is suddenly thrown into danger. Alongside her colorful and loyal — yet unlikely — companions, Ally is thrust into an extraordinary journey that will take her all the way to the surface. Inspired by remarkable real-life marine creatures, the film explores themes of friendship and courage, as encounters between humans and the creatures of the deep reshape both worlds. Set against visually stunning underwater worlds and epic action sequences, the film is a family adventure blending humor and emotion.” The voice cast also includes Dave Bautista, Finn Wolfhard, Werner Herzog, Ayo Edebiri, Rachel House, and Alex Jayne Go. Post-production is underway, and a 2027 release date is awaited.

2. Untitled Ocean’s Eleven Prequel Film (2027)

Copper and Margot Robbie will star in a yet-untitled ‘Ocean’s Eleven’ prequel movie, backed by Warner Bros. Cooper is also directing. The story takes place before the events in Steven Soderbergh’s 2001 movie ‘Ocean’s Eleven,’ and follows the Oceans couple as they teach their children- young Danny and Debbie (originally played by George Clooney and Sandra Bullock respectively)- the art of stealing from the rich. Set against the backdrop of the 1962 Monaco Grand Prix, the project is described as a stylish, old-school caper inspired by Hitchcock’s “To Catch a Thief.”Carrie Solomon and Charles Randolo wrote the script. Filming is underway. The cast also includes Wagner Moura, Monica Barbaro, George MacKay, Josh Gad, Omar Sy, Vicky Krieps, and Lauren Ridloff. The movie will be released in 2027.

3. Untitled Sean Penn January 6 Drama (TBA)

Cooper is in talks to star in Sean Penny’s yet-untitled drama surrounding the Capitol attack by a Donald Trump mob on January 6, 2021. Penn wrote the script, too, which will depict the early life of a cop (Cooper) who later gets caught up in the riots. Production is being targeted for mid-2027. More details regarding the Warner Bros. project are awaited.

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