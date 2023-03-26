Is American Hustle’s Richie Based on a Real FBI Agent?

In David O. Russell’s 2013 crime comedy-drama, ‘American Hustle’ Bradley Cooper portrays the role of FBI Agent Richie DiMaso. The movie revolves around an FBI investigation known as the Abscam Operation, led by Richie with the help of con artists Irving Rosenfeld and Sydney Prosser. Richie is a driven FBI Agent with big ambitions of uncovering corruption and taking down criminals. Though the Abscam Operation starts out small, it eventually opens up the possibility of dismantling various politicians and even one mafia boss. Propelled forward by Richie’s growing aspirations, the trio soon finds themselves caught deep inside their con. While Richie tries to secure the biggest bust of his career, Irving and Sydney must find a way to untangle their necks from the mess they’ve made.

‘American Hustle’ is a story inspired by the real-life events of the 70’s Abscam Scandal. Similar to the movie, the actual FBI sting investigation known as Abscam Operation involved one outlandish scam involving FBI agents going undercover as Arab Sheiks to catch politicians and other officials in acts of influence-peddling. For this operation, the FBI also employed the help of a scam artist named Mel Weinberg, who inspired Christian Bale’s character, Irving Rosenfeld. Due to the same, viewers might start to wonder whether there is a real person behind Richie DiMaso’s character as well. Here’s everything you need to know about the origin of Richie’s character in the movie ‘American Hustle.’ SPOILERS AHEAD!

Who is The Inspiration Behind Richie DiMaso?

In the movie, the Abscam Operation is initially spearheaded by a singular agent, Richie DiMaso. Richie runs a sting operation against “London Associates,” a fraud company run by Irving. Richie pretends to be a client in desperate need of money and successfully catches the scamming duo in the act. After arresting Lady Edith Greensley (Sydney’s alias), Richie manages to convince Irving and her to work for the FBI. He offers them a clean slate in exchange for their help catching other scammers like themselves. As the story progresses, the Abscam Operation eventually starts catching bigger fish. It ultimately helps in the arrest of six congressmen, one senator, and Carmine Polito, the mayor of Camden, New Jersey. Unlike Richie in ‘American Hustle,’ in the real-life Abscam Operation, there was no singular FBI agent behind the whole thing. However, one of the closest real-life counterparts to Cooper’s characters is most likely John Good and Tony Amoroso.

Good, a former FBI supervisor, contributed as a consultant on the movie. He had overseen the actual investigations of the Abscam Operations and had firsthand knowledge of the scandal. Like Richie, Good was the one who initially collaborated with Weinberg in Abscam. Similarly, Amoroso was also an FBI Agent and was Good’s primary partner on the case. In the movie, Richie records himself setting up meetings with congressmen and senators and catches them taking bribes for illegal activities from himself and Irving on-camera. In the actual operation, Amoroso was one of the people present for this exchange. There are many recordings of him and Irving in meetings with real-life corrupt politicians, and these recordings were, in turn, used for the politicians’ prosecution.

However, the similarities between Richie and the former FBI Agents are far outweighed by their differences. Due to the dramatic nature of ‘American Hustle,’ Richie’s character is overly aggressive at times and constantly fights for resources for Abscam. Richie also has a strained dynamic with Irving after the former gets romantically involved with Sydney (played by Amy Adams). In real life, no such workplace dramas or love triangles formed at the center of the FBI investigation. Unlike Sydney, Evelyn Knight— Weinberg’s mistress— never had any involvement in the Abscam Operations and, therefore, never had any affairs with an FBI Agent. In the end, Ritchie is also robbed of his credit for the Abscam Operation after being betrayed by Weinberg. Tony Amoroso and John Good, however, are recognized as having played an important part in the real Abscam. Agents like Tony Amoroso and John Good could have potentially inspired certain aspects of Richie’s characters and plotlines. However, most of his character’s personality traits and interpersonal relationships are complete works of fiction thought up by screenwriters David O. Russell and Eric Warren Singer.

