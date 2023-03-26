Was American Hustle’s Abscam Operation a Real FBI Operation?

Directed by David O. Russell ‘American Hustle’ is a black comedy with a star-studded cast. It follows the story of a skilled con artist Irving Rosenfeld (played by Christian Bale), who gets caught up with the FBI and is forced to run a series of sting operations for them. Aided by his girlfriend, Sydney Prosser (Amy Adams), Irving works with an overtly ambitious FBI Agent, Richie DiMaso (Bradley Cooper). The three start off by planning cons to catch other low-level con artists like Irving and Sydney. However, eventually, their operation grows, and soon they find high-profile congressmen and dangerous mobsters involved. Their sting operation is dubbed Abscam Operation on account of a fake Arab Sheik that formed the basis of their long-con. The Abscam Operation is just eccentric enough to make the audience wonder if such a plan could actually work in real life. If you want to know more about the Abscam Operation and its ties to reality, here is everything you should know. SPOILERS AHEAD!

The Abscam Operation: Was it Real?

In the movie, Irving comes up with the idea to use an Arab Sheik as a honeypot to attract other con artists. Richie, the FBI Agent, poses as the advisor to a Sheik who is an investor of Irving’s. The premise of the trap is simple, a Sheik looking to invest would make for an easy target for scammers to take advantage of. Once the scammers approach them and start doing business with them, Richie can catch the scammers in the act. At first, Irving only uses this idea to trick some con artists to fulfill his end of the bargain with the FBI. But when the opportunity to bust corrupt politicians presents itself, Richie jumps at it. The con steadily grows bigger and bigger until it becomes a full-fledged FBI Sting Operation called Abscam.

‘American Hustle’ took inspiration for its Abscam Operation plotline from a real FBI Operation of the same name. The Abscam Operation first started in 1978 and became public knowledge in early 1980. In the real-life series of sting operations, the FBI worked on catching felons and criminals that were involved in forgery and art theft. Similar to the movie, their investigation also led to the eventual unveiling and arrest of corrupt politicians and one mayor of New Jersey named Angelo J. Errichetti. Like Irving, the FBI also recruited the help of Mel Weinberg, a conman that offered his swindling expertise in exchange for probation. The sting operation had made for quite a spectacle in the late 70s, becoming one of the biggest operations of its time. In 1981 a book called The Sting Man was written by Robert W. Greene that explored Mel Weinberg’s life and his involvement with the FBI.

The events of ‘American Hustle’s’ Abscam Operations are based on a real FBI Operation, but with quite a few changes. Christian Bale’s character, Irving Rosenfeld, shares many similarities with Mel Weinberg, with both men showcasing streaks of fraudulence early on in their lives. Like Irving, Weinberg also had a scammy loan business where he secured a hefty nonrefundable fee upfront before making fake promises of loan grants to people in need of big money. After a few years of his con-based lifestyle, Weinberg was caught by the feds in 1977 and ended up helping them run sting operations. However, unlike Irving, Weinberg was actually paid pretty handsomely for his work by the FBI.

Additionally, in the movie, the con artist’s partner in crime, and mistress, Sydney Prosser, plays a big role in the events and decisions made during their investigation. She is also romantically involved with Richie and ultimately uses their relationship as a con against him. On the other hand, Sydney’s real-life counterpart, Evelyn Knight, never had much involvement in the FBI investigation in real life. Similarly, Rosalyn— Irving’s wife— has a relationship with a mobster in the movie, which almost ruins the entire Abscam Operation. In real life, Weinberg’s wife at that time, Marie Weinberg, did not get involved in the FBI investigations in any way.

Lastly, Jeremy Renner’s character, Carmine, the Mayor of Camden, New Jersey, is loosely based on Angelo Errichetti. Like Carmine, Errichetti was also an influential politician of his time who had a particular appeal among low-income crowds. Errichetti, too like Carmine, was arrested during the Abscam Scandals. Ultimately, the Abscam Operation though an actual operation done by the FBI, differs from the one portrayed in the movie in some places. The base idea is the same with agents posing as Arab Sheikhs to weed out corrupt officials and criminals— however, ‘American Hustle’ paints the people involved in this scandal in an intentionally different light, one that is in accordance with the movie’s narrative.

The real-life Abscam Operations yielded much of the same results as the movie. However, the way ‘American Hustle’ portrays it as a single FBI agent’s sole ambition, though helpful to the film’s overall messaging, does not hold much historical accuracy. The actual Abscam Operation was a department-wide affair. It also created a lot of controversy surrounding issues of entrapment and ultimately changed the rules of undercover operations within the FBI. Additionally, in reality, the Abscam Operation, on top of all its previously stated eccentricity, also involved a luxurious party on a yacht— a wild detail that failed to make it into the movie.

