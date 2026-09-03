From playing a kidnapped mother that earned her an Oscar to becoming one of the most powerful superheroes in the world’s most popular movie franchise, Brie Larson has had quite a liftoff in Hollywood. Debuting in films at 17 years old in 2006’s ‘Hoot,’ she catapulted herself to international fame before even reaching twice that age. Though her role as Carol Danvers may have made her a common face for most viewers, movies like ‘Room,’ ‘The Glass Castle,’ ‘Short Term 12,’ and ‘The Spectacular Now’ prove her prowess as an actor. So, if you are wondering where you will see her next, we bring you a list of her upcoming projects.

1. Cry Wolf (2026)

Larson and Olivia Colman will be seen in the FX limited series ‘Cry Wolf.’ Inspired by the Danish TV series ‘Ulven Kommer,’ the story follows a social worker who comes across a family’s dark secrets while investigating suspected abuse and questioning the conflicting accounts between the parents and their teen daughter. Shawn Hatosy, Kira Guloien, Elizabeth Perkins, Dane DeHaan, William Jackson Harper, and Alyvia Alyn Lind are also in the cast. Additional cast includes Amanda Brugel, Mozhan Navabi, Sydney Ozerov-Meyer, Duane Keogh, and Atticus Mitchell. Sarah Treem developed the 6-episode show. Post-production is underway. The series will arrive in 2026.

2. Skeletons (June 4, 2027)

Larson has been roped in for JT Mollner’s horror movie ‘Skeletons.’ Brian Duffield wrote the screenplay based on a story by Philip Fracassi. The story is a modern take on the creature horror film and will be told from the perspective of a young boy who slowly begins to discover that his beloved parents are hiding a disturbing secret about his mother’s true nature. We can expect Larson to play the mother. The cast also includes Kyle Gallner, John Goodman, Keith Carradine, Willa Fitzgerald, and Ione Skye. Filming is underway. It will be released on June 4, 2027.

3. Close Personal Friends (TBA)

Larson, Jack Quaid, Lily Collins, and Henry Golding will star in Jason Orley’s comedy drama ‘Close Personal Friends.’ The plot, penned by Isaac Aptaker and Jason Orley, centers on a couple that befriends a celebrity couple while on a trip to Santa Barbara. However, personal lines get crossed, and awkward hilarity ensues. The cast also includes Meghan Markle, April Bowlby, Anna Konkle, Bairavi Manoharan, Natasia Demetriou, Patti Harrison, and Dustin Demri-Burns. The Prime Video movie has completed post-production. A release date is awaited.

4. Lady Business (TBA)

Directed by Brie Larson, ‘Lady Business’ is a comedy movie that tells the true story of two female entrepreneurs who create an imaginary male founder for their company only so that people take them and their company seriously. It is based on a 2017 article by John Paul Titlow for Fast Company. Besides Larson, no other cast members have been announced for the project, whose latest updates are from 2019. Larson also serves as a producer along with Lynette Howell Taylor and Samantha Housman under 51 Entertainment and Netflix. Netflix is also looking after the distribution. The movie is currently in its pre-production stage, but there are no reports about a release date or year, let alone a cast or plot.

5. Untitled Brie Larson Spy Thriller (TBA)

Larson will star in an upcoming yet-untitled spy thriller series from Apple TV+. Adapted by Megan Martin from Amaryllis Fox’s memoir ‘Undercover: Coming of Age in the CIA,’ the story offers a contemporary look at a young woman as she navigates her CIA journey from the POV of her near and dear ones. Currently in its pre-production phase, the series awaits other cast members and a potential release date.

Read More: Is The Glass Castle Based on a True Story?