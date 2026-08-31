Chloë Grace Moretz, an actress with a career spanning nearly two decades, has consistently showcased her versatility and depth in a variety of roles. Born on February 10, 1997, in Atlanta, Georgia, Moretz began her acting journey as a child, making a mark with her role in the supernatural horror film ‘The Amityville Horror’ (2005). As Hit-Girl in ‘Kick-Ass,’ she became a fan favorite, and her poignant acts in movies like ‘Let Me In’ and Martin Scorsese’s ‘Hugo’ further accentuated her versatility. From chilling horror flicks to heart-tugging dramas like ‘If I Stay,’ she has donned many hats and shone in each one. Venturing beyond the silver screen, Moretz has also graced television series, notably ‘The Peripheral.’

With her captivating on-screen presence, Moretz has garnered audience adulation and several awards, including four MTV Movie & TV Awards and two People’s Choice Awards. Her collaborations with top-tier directors and co-stars underscore her standing in the industry. As this star continues to grow, her next ventures are eagerly anticipated. So, if you’re wondering what’s next for this stellar actress, buckle up as we dive into the upcoming movies and TV shows starring Chloë Grace Moretz!

1. Mister (2027)

Moretz will star alongside Walton Goggins in Wade Eastwood’s action comedy movie ‘Mister.’ The story, penned by Nicki Cortese and Nick Inglis, follows a man (Goggins) who wakes up in a strange house covered in blood and comes to realize his true identity while fighting off contract killers from his past, including his exes and his best friend. To get out, he teams up with his estranged daughter (Moretz), who has also ended up in the family business. To survive, they will need to repair their fractured relationship. The cast also includes Katherine LaNasa, Pom Klementieff, Matthias Schweighöfer, and Micheál Neeson. The movie is undergoing post-production and will be released in 2027.

2. Love Language (TBA)

Moretz will star alongside Anthony Ramos, Chloe Fineman, Isabel May, Lukas Gage, Manny Jacinto, and Billie Lourd in the romantic comedy ‘Love Language.’ Joey Power has written the script and directed it. The story follows a social media writer who starts a wedding vow business, but her world turns upside down when her latest client is engaged to her college crush. The movie premiered at the 2026 South by Southwest Film & TV Festival in March 2026. A release date is awaited.

3. Edge of Normal (TBA)

Grace Moretz will star alongside Rupert Friend in Carlota Pereda’s serial-killer thriller movie ‘Edge of Normal.’ Based on Carla Norton’s novel of the same name, the story follows Reeve LeClaire, who is still haunted by her memories of the time she was held captive as a teenager by a sadistic man. Years later, when her psychiatrist asks her to mentor a newly rescued survivor, she gets pulled into a chilling game of cat-and-mouse- one that she fears will drag her back into the nightmare she barely escaped. The film has been adapted by Matt Venne and Lori Evans Taylor. Post-production is underway, and a release date is awaited.

4. My Mom’s Murder (TBA)

Moretz will star in and executive-produce an MGM Television-backed TV Adaptation Of ‘My Mom’s Murder,’ a miniseries based on the eponymous podcast hosted by Lauren Malloy. The podcast follows Malloy as she confronts family members and interviews old friends, unearthing hidden evidence about her mother’s life and death. Her investigation leads her to confront shady characters from her mother’s past. As she navigates conflicting stories and disturbing truths, it all culminates in potential breakthroughs in the decades-long cold case. The audio series launched in October on Audible. Michelle Simon adapted the screenplay. The series is in its pre-production stage, and more details, including the cast, are awaited.

5. White Night (TBA)

‘White Night,’ aka ‘Seductive Poison,’ is an upcoming thriller film directed by Anne Sewitsky. The film delves into one of the most fabled cult stories of all time, the Jonestown Massacre. Based on Deborah Layton’s memoir ‘Seductive Poison,’ the narrative, adapted for the screen by William Wheeler, recounts the chilling tale of the People’s Temple cult and its charismatic leader, Christian socialist preacher Jim Jones, who established Jonestown in 1974 in Guyana as an extension of his San Francisco-based cult. On November 18, 1978, this remote commune became the site of one of the largest mass murder-suicides in history, claiming the lives of over 900 people.

Moretz takes on the role of Deborah Layton, portraying her haunting journey as she climbs the ranks within the People’s Temple, eventually becoming a part of Jones’ inner circle. The film captures Layton’s desperate attempts to expose the truth about Jones and his sinister intentions to the world. Alongside Moretz, Joseph Gordon-Levitt stars as Jim Jones, bringing to life the enigmatic and dangerous cult leader. The film, which marks a collaboration between FilmNation and Archer Gray, is currently in the pre-production stage. As the story unfolds, it serves as a grim reminder of the dangers of blind faith and the devastating consequences of unchecked power.

6. Strawweight (TBA)

A UFC sports drama currently in its pre-production stage, ‘Strawweight’ will be directed by James M. Johnston (directorial debut). Moretz and Lupita Nyong’o will star as UFC fighters. Moretz will play a young girl who finds passion in UFC, while Nyong’o will play a veteran fighter bent on reinventing herself to reclaim the championship. They compete in the Octagon, but both know that only one of them can prevail. The script has been written by Paul Harrill based on a story by Johnston and Harrill. UFC superstar Rose Namajunas will serve as a fight consultant. She is also executive producing ‘Strawweight.’ More details about the film are awaited.

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