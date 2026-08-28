Emily Blunt, the versatile British actress known for her exceptional talent and captivating screen presence, has carved an indelible mark in the world of cinema. She made her feature film debut with the movie ‘My Summer of Love,’ in which her acting prowess is evident. Blunt’s career soared to new heights with her breakthrough role in ‘The Devil Wears Prada’ (2006), in which she stars alongside Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway. Her portrayal of the fashionable assistant Emily earned her widespread acclaim and established her as a prominent emerging actress in Hollywood.

Over the years, Blunt has showcased her remarkable versatility through an array of roles, from action-packed blockbusters like ‘Edge of Tomorrow’ (2014) and ‘Sicario’ (2015) to moving films such as ‘The Young Victoria’ (2009) and ‘A Quiet Place’ (2018), in which she stars opposite her real-life husband, John Krasinski. Her ability to seamlessly transition between genres and deliver captivating performances has solidified her status as one of the most celebrated actresses of her generation. If her recent portrayal of Kitty Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer’ left you craving more of her presence on screen, here is a list of her upcoming projects that you should check out.

1. A Quiet Place Part III (July 30, 2027)

Blunt will reprise her role as Evelyn Abbot in ‘A Quiet Place Part III,’ written and directed by John Krasinski, who also directed the first two parts, in addition to starring in both. The plot is under wraps. The Paramount-backed movies are set in a post-apocalyptic world ravaged by creatures with an acute sense of sound that kill any living organism they detect. Returning alongside Blunt are Cillian Murphy as Emmett from ‘A Quiet Place Part II,’ and Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe as Evelyn’s kids, Regan and Marcus. New cast members include Jack O’Connell, Katy O’Brian, and Jason Clarke. Filming has wrapped and the movie will be released on July 30, 2027.

2. Walk the Blue Fields (TBA)

Blunt will star in John Crowley’s romantic drama ‘Walk the Blue Fields,’ based on a screenplay Conor McPherson adapted from Claire Keegan’s short story. The plot centers on a woman who, on her wedding day, is confronted with a heart-wrenching decision, as a love triangle from her past threatens to be revealed. The cast also includes Andrew Scott, Ciarán Hinds, Mark Stanley, Tom Cullen, Ruth Bradley, and Brid Brennan. Post-production is underway, and a release date is awaited.

3. Untitled Hawaiian Gangster Project (TBA)

Blunt will star alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Dwayne Johnson in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming untitled gangster drama, backed by 20th Century Fox. The plot, written by Nick Bilton, is under wraps while the project is in its pre-production phase. However, the film will reportedly be set in the 1960s and 70s and cover the war for the Aloha State’s criminal underworld. We will see a homegrown crime boss battle rival crime syndicates and multinational corporations for control over the then-new state. More details regarding this highly anticipated project are eagerly awaited.

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