One of the most common faces in Hollywood and a name that is associated with two of the all-time great film franchises, namely ‘Harry Potter’ and ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, Gary Oldman’s versatility transcends his filmography. His latest venture, though short-lived in the movie, is another masterclass in acting. We are talking about the role of former American President Harry S. Truman in Christopher Nolan’s ‘Oppenheimer.’

But that’s not the only time he plays a real person. His other real-person portrayals include UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill in Joe Wright’s ‘Darkest Hour,’ screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz, the one who developed the script for Orson Welles’ ‘Citizen Kane,’ in ‘Mank,’ Lee Harvey Oswald, the US Marine veteran who assassinated 35th US President John F. Kennedy in Oliver Stone’s ‘JFK,’ and Sid Vicious, frontman of punk rock band Sex Pistols, in Alex Cox’s ‘Sid and Nancy.’

Each of the movies stated above is testimony to Oldman’s prowess as an intense actor capable of pulling off any role. Even if we consider his early works, they were all signs of how significant his name was going to become in the world of acting later on. Some of them are ‘Air Force One,’ ‘Hannibal,’ ‘State of Grace,’ ‘Léon: The Professional,’ ‘Bram Stoker’s Dracula,’ and ‘Prick Up Your Ears.’ Having mesmerized generations of viewers with his performances, it is not unusual to want to know about Oldman’s upcoming projects.

1. Slow Horses Season 6 (September 16, 2026), Season 7 (2027), & Season 8 (2028)

The hit dark and humorous Apple TV+ series has been renewed for its sixth season. ‘Slow Horses’ is based on Mick Herron’s novel series Slough House and explores a band of misfit MI5 agents who are dumped by the organization into a department that is addressed as Slough House. Even though the department serves as a dumping ground for agents who have made blunders in their espionage careers, Slough House still serves to protect England from domestic and foreign threats, led by its short-tempered boss, Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman).

Season 6 will be based on ‘Joe Country’ and ‘Slough House,’ the sixth and seventh novels. Along with Oldman, returning cast members include Kristin Scott Thomas, Saskia Reeves, Jack Lowden, Rosalind Eleazar, Freddie Fox, Christopher Chung, and Jonathan Pryce. Actors Hugo Weaving, Joanna Scanlan, Ruth Bradley, James Callis, and Tom Brooke have also joined the cast. Season 6 has completed production and will be released in fall or winter 2026, and Season 7 will be released in 2027. The first episode of Season 6 will be released on September 16, 2026. You can watch the trailer for Season 6 here. Season 7 begins filming at the end of October 2026. Season 8 is also in development and will arrive in 2028.

Read More: How Much of David Fincher’s Mank is True?